Living Healthy is......Loving Self ( Video )

BEing LOVE T.V.’s Radiating Love Show with Rev. Roni Lipstein

Recorded on 5/4/12

LOVing SELF IS taking care of, providing for, nurturing and nourishing SELF.

So DOing IS living a Healthy Lifestyle.

Nothing fancy, nothing complicated.

We ALL KNOW what BEing Healthy is all about, NOW we just gotta DO it.

We gotta recognize how vastly affecting our lifestyle choices are to EVERYTHING in our lives, and prioritize our focus in life upon that which IS the foundation of ALL else:

SELF LOVE

<3

Blissedly Be Beayouties.

With Love,

Rev. Roni*

enJOY the Show*