Living in Color

I do not view being a minority as bad. I may lack representation and influence, but I separate that in my head. I know and realize that the the most unrepresented and silenced people throughout history have made the largest influences and historical changes. I choose to believe that powerlessness is temporary and that being a minority and having power are different things. I know, if I live my life being seen, being heard, and defining myself as who I am and who I choose to be. My life will have power, influence, and representation. I wish for all to believe that power comes from what you chose to do with who you are, and not with who you are, choosing what you can become and will be.