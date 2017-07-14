Living Proud: Shannon Beveridge

Three years ago, I was a small-town Texan college graduate trying to figure out what to do with my life. A girl who was gay but didn’t know how to admit it, and had no one to show me how. After years of insecurity and doubt, I decided to come out on YouTube channel, which is still the bravest and most terrifying thing that I have ever done – I willingly opened myself up to possible ridicule and cruelty, and instead was met with the support and love from those who have, and continue to, inspire me on my journey.

Today, I am a social and YouTube influencer, a recipient of a Shorty Award, I’ve been on the cover of Diva Magazine and I work with big corporate brands like AT&T, who have a longstanding history of advocating for the LGBTQ community. I can’t even wrap my mind around any of that. My content covers the gamut from light-hearted vlogs to hard-hitting gender issues, all as honest and transparent as I know how. My channel added a voice that wasn’t there before; one that needed to be seen and heard. My goal is not only to empower the LGBTQ community, but to also encourage all of those who may feel different or alone to be brave and to be themselves.

Earlier this year, I woke up one morning to an influx of tweets, notifying me that I had been nominated for the LGBTQ Rising Star for the 2017 LGBTQ British Awards. I was shocked and honored to be considered worthy amongst the other nominees. During the award ceremony, two of my dearest friends, who are also social influencers and YouTubers, announced me as the winner and presented the award. It was a surreal moment – to be in a room with so many people who I admire and who have influenced my journey was both humbling and empowering. This award, and other recognition that I have received, makes me realize that I need to do better and be better for not only myself, but also for my followers.

In an effort to create positive change, I recently partnered with the “It Gets Better” project to do an answer time for mental health month. Mental health is something that is close to my heart, and I believe that as a society there needs to be more conversations about it so that we can educate and help others. Before coming out, I would watch the “It Gets Better” videos in my dorm room. Those videos changed my life and helped me take the first steps towards becoming who I am today. I was thrilled to be a part of this project, especially since it allowed me the opportunity to work on the Tumblr platform again, truly creating a full circle from where I started and where I am now.

This year I had the opportunity to ride on a float at DC Pride, the best pride that I have been to yet. This experience was overwhelmingly moving, full of (bad) dancing, confidence and happy tears. One of my favorite parts of the day was seeing the people from PFLAG holding up their signs and walking along the parade. As a gay person, we know gay people love us, but there is something so powerful about seeing allies standing and marching with you. It’s important to feel that you’re not only backed by your own community, but that you’re also backed by your friends and parents.

Each year, the number of corporate brands showing support at Pride events also increases. Working with corporate advocates is important to me because as a person in the LGBTQ community I feel validated when a big company stands up for something like Pride. This year I collaborated with AT&T Live Proud on its “We Are Bold” campaign, which supports the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a leading LGBT organization designed to promote understanding, increase acceptance and advance equality for the LGBT community – check out my “BOLD” photo below. AT&T’s reach is bigger than anything that I could touch by myself and to have a company like AT&T, one that has such a big voice, standing up for the LGBT community is crucial for our community’s growth and recognition. Join me in sharing your “BOLD” moments using the hashtag #ATTLiveProud or #WeAreBold – for every post, AT&T is donating $1 to GLAAD, up to $50,000, through July 31.

As Pride season comes to a close, I realize that much like YouTube was my outlet for visibility and eventual self-actualization, so too is Pride season for members of the LGBTQ community. Pride is the highest level of visibility for the community, with everyone coming together and being seen by everyone – even those outside the community. Visibility changes lives every single day online, but there’s something so beautiful about watching it happen in real life.

In an effort to support and foster this sense of community, I am excited to announce that I’m going on tour this year. This will be a tour rooted in building community and making people feel safe no matter what they identify as, whether it’s gay, straight, nerd, or any sort of outlier. My goal is to create a safe space for everyone.