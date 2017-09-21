Living the Brand

At the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we are steadfast in our commitment to reduce the nation’s annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025. This inspires and drives our dedication to the cause — as individuals and as an organization. From AFSP’s core values to our mission-driven approach, from giving back to our communities to providing a healthy work environment for our employees, we work hard every day to make a positive impact.

It’s with this spirit in mind, that I’m pleased to announce we have redefined our organization’s core values to guide what we do and how we do it. We also recognize AFSP’s 30th anniversary this year, and took this opportunity to unveil a brand refresh as we look ahead to the future.

Five core values shape our organization’s culture, community engagement and support our overall vision of a world without suicide:

Passion – We are fueled by the desire to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Community – We are a diverse community made stronger by our common determination to stop suicide. Harmony – We all have a role to play in preventing suicide. By working together, there are no limits to what we can achieve. Impact – We strive to achieve bold goals in our pursuit of saving lives and work to strengthen mental health in all we do. Well-being – We lead by example in practicing self-care and supporting healthy behaviors for ourselves and one another.