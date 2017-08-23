LIVING THE LIFE OF RALLY

Trump the ultimate MElennial was at it again last night.

He threw an intimate party for himself in Phoenix, for another out of the ash rising, where he had the kind of contact with every day people who were just like the silent, underpaid, never have eye contact with Mr. Trump EVER underlings who scamper around him in Trump Tower dusting and laundering and shining his mirrors so that they reflect (and create the illusion that he is young, thin and handsome) right over his gold flaked bed.

If you watch these rallies with any regularity you actually start to recognize the members of what appears to be an Alfred E. Newman family reunion picnic.

I especially loved the one black guy who stood behind him last night, waving his Trump sign like he was landing a plane. You know that in his heart he believes he just arrived from the Planet Zorn and that his toes are really implants that have secret messages that he must deliver to the President.

Years ago, I worked briefly for the WWE (I lasted barely a week or so) and at every wrestling event I saw the very same people which included a woman who glowed in the dark and a guy who appeared to have an extra arm.

Now everyone knows that the WWE is pure fantasy nonsense. It’s a comic book, but that doesn’t mean that you love Superman any less.

The secret truth is, you believe in the idea of him so intensely and wish that he existed so deeply, that during your next comic book reading session or umpteenth visit to your local summertime movie palace to get this week’s Superhero movie fix, you find yourself mesmerizing yourself into a kind of trance, to the place where you used to go to during Algebra class, where you begin to believe that what you are watching is real life and soon all will be right in the world.

Together with your hero, you will have fought for truth and justice and the American way.

To a cynic that might sound like a Sunday visit to your local pew as well.

As far as I can see most of us do not grow up. We get bigger, often way too big. But just beneath the surface the needy, scared, child continues to go forth and prosper. This can be clearly evidenced by any adult who still wears a T-shirt that boasts a Looney Toons character, throws road rage tantrums or cries during shows like The Bachelor.

The internet has become our universal pacifier where, in lieu of breastfeeding, we watch as many breasts as possible. It distracts us like a mobile. It buys toys for us. Every just arrived Amazon.com box, with that evil insidious smile draped across it, feels like today’s big boy or big girl birthday present.

We eat like children too. We are all the not so lean tower of pizza. We don’t want to eat healthy or workout. We want to be one of the 93 Billion heart patients that McDonald’s has created. We want our Dairy Queen and our Sonic rewards.

Instead of playing with Hot Wheels, we watch Nascar. We go to sports events, dressed like any one of The Little Rascals, with backwards caps and baseball gloves in hand, cheering for our heroes and booing the opposition while we stuff ourselves with the exact same food that is offered at your average five-year-old’s birthday party.

We try to stay up as late as we can, watching TV like bored Rajahs, blithely channel surfing which only makes us feel more and more remote.

We never read because reading is homework. We like the newspapers that have comics, crossword puzzles and Sudoku.

At work we are mostly unhappy and unfulfilled. We hate anyone who is doing better than us who we secretly wish would just die. We are disproportionately and obsessively competitive because despite being told that it’s not whether we win or lose, it’s how we play the game we want to win at any cost. Losing just makes you feel like an even bigger loser.

We get hurt way too easily. Feeling let down or disappointed by people who were not there for you when you needed them most takes on the characteristics of a way too personal pandemic. We respond before we think. We harbor life-long grudges which we refuse to let go of, because as long as we hold it close to us, we are right and being right somehow feels better that feeling peaceful and content. Plus, not getting any satisfaction helps us remain the society of discontent children that we, for the most part, perennially are.

Helplessness is more addictive than any Opioid, secretly harbored and deeply desired.

Responsible action to most, even the most apathetic, is the providence of those who we elect to office, to be our surrogate mommy and daddy.

We lose our real parents. And our brothers and sisters. And our dogs. Sometimes way too early.

And with each passing we revert even more. Sooner or later we are all destined to become as orphaned as Annie, left to forge for ourselves in this Amazon.com jungle of ours.

We don’t dream like we used to. We don’t romance the future like we did during say, the 1964 World’s Fair.

We don’t have to because Apple will hand deliver the future direct to our door every six months or so, while you sit in your appropriately named Lazy-Boy chair. Clothing and shoe companies will act like our own private Downton Abbey-like butler who will pick out our outfits for us and dress us just right.

And yet with all that we are given, for all that is done for us, we remain a violent, angry people. Children all.

Which brings me back to our Commander and Cheat: who is nothing more than the ultimate telegenic daycare sitter.

Because he is an outsized person, which is perhaps a result from all that outsourcing, and a TV celebrity, he commands audience that is not unlike any other televangelist before him.

Trump is Elmer Fudd Gantry; a snake oil salesman turned fake preacher, who is giving the people what they want P.T.S.D. Barnum style.

His congregation is easy to fill because he draws in the same crowd as The Chipmunks or Barney, to whom he bears a striking resemblance.

You go to church to get the best kind of free advice and to be reminded that you are as special as a beautiful piece of chocolate cake and that is exactly what Professor Over the Hill offers up.

He misinforms, spreads the Big Lie, Hitler and Breitbart style (by blaming minorities for all your personal losses) and attacks the responsible grown-ups of the press who rightfully hold his feet to the fire. (Mainly because he simply cannot tolerate being criticized.

I remind you, for historical perspective, that we are currently at Ground Nero. Though he is far more Caligula.

His bible is The National Enquirer which specializes in distorting reality for the average moron and his pulpit is Fox News, who is the ultimate pulpit master, which parades around people who could easily be attending an afterhours, hoods off Klan meeting.

Best of all, Trump, who is more evangenital than evangelical, pretends that he is pure and holy which is a page right out of the GOP playbook. He is our Peter Panderer of Never-Never Land.

Even though he has been a serial cheater, been married endlessly, and abused his workers for decades, all he has to do is parade around Mike Pence with him, who is another psychopath, who cannot eat lunch with an unescorted woman and believes that we all sprang up from downtown Eden a mere few thousand years ago.

Children we are all being treated like children. And sadly, that is exactly what his most ardent followers want.

And 35% are loving it.

Children HATE to be scared. Trump is nothing more than a cartoon nightlight who is creating the illusion that the are safe which he accomplishes not by actual accomplishments, but by being blunt, rude and arrogant, with a fire and fury kind of bluster. It’s like watching Ali in his later Rope-a-Dope years. It’s all talk, but he’s just too old and feeble to deliver. But he is still the champ, he’ll tell anyone who will listen.

He has also learned to speak their language, probably because he heard that Rosetta Stone is hot.

I’m one of you, he tells them. I feel your righteous anger and I will defeat, and apparently marry, the alien. The delusion is that he is talking to them, about them, when all he is talking about his himself over and over and over and over again. They are just too dazzled by the glare of celebrity to be noticed by it. This is a guy who tried to stare down the Eclipse without glasses, when it truth he doesn’t know any better and actually had to be handed a pair. I guess a man who has no vision has nothing to lose.

Look, calling out anyone’s bullshit is great. And at first blush, it felt to them like, hey: there’s a new kind of hero in town!

But he didn’t stop there. He took it to a whole other level. Because he is illiterate, has no plans, no thoughts and no understanding of how the government works (or any desire to learn) he in comes across like any average Trump supporter, say, Carl the local moonshine drunk, wedged into an Appalachian barber chair, spitting into a near-by spittoon, while going on and on about if he were King of the Forrest, he would show them what he could do with all his courage.

Did I mention that Carl is only ten?

Trump has scores to settle—and I don’t mean the New York strip club (though I’m sure he accrued millions of frequent miles there). President Obama humiliated him publicly at a dinner where he lampooned him mercifully (you can see it on You Tube) and the in-attendance Trump boiled with rage. That is why he delights in saying repeal and replace. It has nothing to do whatsoever with healthcare. He literally wants to repeal and replace, in the most medieval way possible, Obama himself. The black man made me look bad. He hurt me, mommy. Waaaa! Waaaaa!

The Clintons, who he was on like Velcro, dumped him years ago. Trump has a short fuse and a long memory. Lock her up, mommy! She is a bad girl. A very bad girl. I’m going to wish her into the corn fields, where all my followers live.

So what stops us all from leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge?

Time.

That is the secret weapon that is the self-healing part of Democracy. The real holy fathers, the founding ones, really thought it out.

Our country was created as a reaction to tyranny and there are checks and balances, besides Trump’s tax records, to prevent the Presidency from becoming the monarchy see, monarchy do that it currently is.

They even created the word President rather than have another King George in Washington.

What Trump is doing, besides disgracing and humiliating us with his idiotic tweets, which again is Id-childish, is activating the Fail Safe system.

There are rules, whether he likes it or not. And he has NEVER liked or followed them en-route to his multitude of huge and spectacular failures and bankruptcies.

There are laws that are just ready to take him down. There is the last true boy scout in America, Robert Mueller, coming after him with prosecutorial guns ablazin.’

Like Nixon and all these confederate statues, he will fall hard. And he will break.

So you must be patient.

And you must never engage a Trump supporter, vent your anger at them or read what they say on Facebook. All they need ultimately is a massive dose of Ritalin and a nap.

Right now this is their country. Hard to take, but true. The patients have taken over the asylum and not just the kind that Trump thinks he will get with his power to pardon.

Just like most children, they think this will go on forever. But one of the harshest lessons in life is when we suddenly realize that the the word forever, as a concept, simply does not exist. Grown-ups simply learn to live and love in spite of our knowing that.

Trumpeople hate science. They hate facts. They hate reality. They hate evolution because if they have to evolve they will lose their status as helpless, gullible children.