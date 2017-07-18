Living with AIDS - long term - part 1

I have been asked (told) many times that I should really tell what my day/life is really like so that young people (and some major news networks) who believe things like ‘the AIDS epidemic is really over’ and that even if they get AIDS, it’s completely manageable by taking one pill a day. I can understand how youngsters (I was one once) suffer from a belief that they are invincible - and that the AIDS kind of thing doesn’t happen to them. I wasn’t worried about getting a ‘venereal disease’ or pregnancy when I was first having sex, which proved to be a mistake. So, here we go - and please, I am providing extreme detail, not for anyone’s sympathy, but hopefully to scare the heck out of people who think that living with HIV is no big deal. My biggest barrier to doing this is my personal distaste for whiners and the whole game of being a victim. I have seen too many contemporaries fall into this trap, and all it serves to do is make them and everyone around them miserable.

For the first 20 years of my infection, I began to believe that my devotion to healthy diet and lots of exercise had allowed me to ‘dodge the bullet’, as I watched more and more of my close friends fall ill and start that devastating wasting process. I admit that at the time, I was still in my obsessive working out phase, as are more and more men 45 and over who have discovered the fountain of youth that testosterone and similar drugs can provide. I was abusing steroids, using way more than was prescribed for HIV, which obviously had a lot to do with my constant weight of 240-250 lbs. To be honest, my steroid abuse was addiction pure and simple and I liked the men I was attracting for many years. The fortunate side effect was that it, as I suspected, prevented me from wasting. Wasting is perhaps AIDS most sinister symptom as it can happen even when someone maintains their body weight. The problem is that in many people with HIV infection, our metabolic system switches from preserving muscle tissue, and using stored fat and carbs as our primary primary energy sources to using our lean muscle tissue as the primary or secondary energy source. People take on the physique of what used to be described as malnutrition where their limbs are skinny and their bellies distended to the point that one wonders how they continue to walk. What we don’t see is that when one reaches that point, it becomes excruciating to walk, stand, and even sit upright. Unfortunately, less educated practitioners prescribe medications like the statin drugs and the proton pump inhibitors, both of which are notorious for causing or exacerbating wasting. The wasting physique is not just hard on one’s body, but as one’s appearance changes, people commonly fall into a depression centered by the desire not to go out in public. The look is so emblematic of someone having AIDS, that it is like having a big red ‘A’ on their forehead, and many people aren’t ready for that. That sort of stigmatization can be very cruel. It’s a shame that the gay community, which used to be so supportive of people with HIV has regressed to the point that anyone can feel stigmatized instead of supported when even their ‘friends’ know he or she is HIV positive.