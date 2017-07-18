Living with AIDS - long term - part 1

I have been asked (told) many times that I should really tell what my day/life is really like so that young people (and some major news networks) who believe things like ‘the AIDS epidemic is really over’ and that even if they get AIDS, it’s completely manageable by taking one pill a day. I can understand how youngsters (I was one once) suffer from a belief that they are invincible - and that the AIDS kind of thing doesn’t happen to them. I wasn’t worried about getting a ‘venereal disease’ or pregnancy when I was first having sex, which proved to be a mistake. So, here we go - and please, I am providing extreme detail, not for anyone’s sympathy, but hopefully to scare the heck out of people who think that living with HIV is no big deal. My biggest barrier to doing this is my personal distaste for whiners and the whole game of being a victim. I have seen too many contemporaries fall into this trap, and all it serves to do is make them and everyone around them miserable.
For the first 20 years of my infection, I began to believe that my devotion to healthy diet and lots of exercise had allowed me to ‘dodge the bullet’, as I watched more and more of my close friends fall ill and start that devastating wasting process. I admit that at the time, I was still in my obsessive working out phase, as are more and more men 45 and over who have discovered the fountain of youth that testosterone and similar drugs can provide. I was abusing steroids, using way more than was prescribed for HIV, which obviously had a lot to do with my constant weight of 240-250 lbs. To be honest, my steroid abuse was addiction pure and simple and I liked the men I was attracting for many years. The fortunate side effect was that it, as I suspected, prevented me from wasting. Wasting is perhaps AIDS most sinister symptom as it can happen even when someone maintains their body weight. The problem is that in many people with HIV infection, our metabolic system switches from preserving muscle tissue, and using stored fat and carbs as our primary primary energy sources to using our lean muscle tissue as the primary or secondary energy source. People take on the physique of what used to be described as malnutrition where their limbs are skinny and their bellies distended to the point that one wonders how they continue to walk. What we don’t see is that when one reaches that point, it becomes excruciating to walk, stand, and even sit upright. Unfortunately, less educated practitioners prescribe medications like the statin drugs and the proton pump inhibitors, both of which are notorious for causing or exacerbating wasting. The wasting physique is not just hard on one’s body, but as one’s appearance changes, people commonly fall into a depression centered by the desire not to go out in public. The look is so emblematic of someone having AIDS, that it is like having a big red ‘A’ on their forehead, and many people aren’t ready for that. That sort of stigmatization can be very cruel. It’s a shame that the gay community, which used to be so supportive of people with HIV has regressed to the point that anyone can feel stigmatized instead of supported when even their ‘friends’ know he or she is HIV positive.
In 1981, I lived in San Francisco, and was in the middle of coming out with a vengeance. I was at the dance bars or the tubs depending on the night of the week, 5 nights a week, or I feared that ‘HE’, whoever he was, would be there when I wasn’t. I was already HIV positive, but had no idea the disease even existed, much less having it myself. At the beginning of ‘82, after the horror stories of people with purple spots and some weird pneumonia were on the airwaves, I had to workout at a gym other than my usual, as mine was being cleaned - thoroughly. When I entered the shower room which had 4 shower heads on opposite walls in the room. All but one person were showering on one side, and when I saw the lone man on the other wall, I almost fainted. His body, and especially his back was covered in purple lumps. Everywhere. I wish I could tell you I went over and showered next to him, but like everyone else, I was stunned and terrified. I just put my clothes on and left. I couldn’t get that picture out of my mind for days. A close friend finally gave me some perspective on him by saying ‘can you imagine how much HE felt that day?’ That guy is one of the bravest souls I have ever seen - he just went about his business as was his right. We all knew he couldn’t hurt us by being there, but this was very early on in the epidemic, and some of the catty comments that I listened to embarrass me today. We were all scared shitless, and as any gay man knows who has been around a ‘big city’ group of gay men can tell you, some of us resort to queeny gossipy catty schtick because it is so much easier than dealing with something seriously. I can honestly say, I have never participated in that stuff, it’s just not me, but, I wasn’t the one I wanted to be either. I didn’t hug him just to prove I wasn’t scared by all of the lies and nonsense that was perpetrated on the early AIDS sufferers either. What he did for me was he gave me the courage 4 years later, when I got my initial HIV test results, to go directly into my boss’ office and tell him my results that same day.
CONVERSATIONS