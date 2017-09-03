Living with anxiety, as someone who deals with this on a daily basis, I can speak for most by saying it is not easy; not only does it effect our everyday life in the smallest ways, such as simply getting out of bed, to the some of the more important things, like going to events, meets, and talking in public. Being around large crowds makes it even worse. As I was growing up, I would notice my mother having anxiety attacks, and say to myself, oh that will never be me; but little did I know that is exactly who I would be. Its that feeling of I can't; something is stopping me. Its like you are going to war with yourself. Don't get me wrong; we have every intention of executing our goals, but when the anxiety kicks in, its a battle; at times a battle that feels like you will never win. Now with everyone, its a bit different; for me, its a heavy feeling in my chest; a sense of feeling stuck or even scared, then guilty for even feeling like this. Its a ball of emotions, all at once. For years, I tried to look past it because I thought something was wrong with me, and I couldn't accept it, but as I got older, and being a medium, I had no choice but to deal with it. I have missed out on many things in life due to anxiety; like school functions, business opportunities, traveling, and much more. After a while, it led me to depression, because I felt so bad about not doing what my heart wanted. I would think I was a bad person, or sometimes even lazy, not to mention dealing with people on the outside who have no idea what I am feeling. Judging me-that just made it worse. That, added on to the feeling of why am I wasting my life? Why can't I just be normal? It made me feel very unsure of myself, and unreliable to others and me; especially my children. Over fifty million people plus suffer from social anxiety in the U.S., and millions more with others forms of it, so when I started to sit back and be real with myself, to see there are other people out here going through the same thing, it made me understand it better. Having conversations with people just like me let me know I wasn't alone, nor was I lazy or a loser, and I definitely didn't let my family down. As I learned more about it, I found things to help me deal with it. I say deal with it because I still live with it to this day. For most of us, it just doesn't go away. I have learned that this is who I am, and either I can let it control me, or I can control it. Don't get me wrong; controlling it is not easy, either, but who ever said life was easy? I have found that planning things ahead and meditating, along with essential oils and grounding myself are helpful activities. Also, focusing on the positive has really helped me not overwhelm myself with things that I know will trigger it. It also helps if you are living with this, please know its not your fault; you are not lazy, nor are you a horrible person, and most of all, you are not a failure. Try to find things that calm you; things that speak to your to soul, and remember, take it one day at a time. Always remember, you are not alone with this anxiety.