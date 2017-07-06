Living with Multiple Sclerosis, One Day at a Time

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1998. Like many just hearing those words -- “You have MS" – I was fearful and dreaded the prospect of a life of disability, far different from what I expected or planned for myself.

Something made me push back. Not just mentally, but physically.

I was never an athlete and didn’t much care for sports. But I wanted to see just how hard and far I could push back on the diagnosis by pushing my body in ways I never had.

I joined a team of climbers with MS to scale the highest mountain in North America, Denali (also known as Mt. McKinley), in Alaska. At the time, I knew nothing about technical climbing. It took me two years of training -- learning how to climb, how to use ropes, harnesses, carabiners and other technical equipment in what is one of the most inhospitable environments on the earth. I had never even slept in a tent in my life!

Despite all my preparation, and the team’s best efforts, our team didn’t summit Denali. I was disappointed that we didn’t become the first team of climbers with MS to make it to the top, but I learned something far more important. Denali was more than a mountain – Denali represented what life with MS is really like. We can’t always get to the top. We have to try a little harder, dig a little deeper.

Every step of that climb was symbolic of life with MS. We are dizzy, our balance is off, we can’t move, we’re afraid. Every day is unpredictable, difficult, uncomfortable and scary.

I was fortunate to be in good enough health to pursue climbing, but I recognize this isn’t a typical experience for most people with MS. I share my story to encourage those living with MS to keep dreaming, keep trying and keep redefining themselves. It was this mentality that allowed me to return to successfully summit Denali in 2004 – I was the first person with MS to do so.

After years of battling MS, I have embraced some tips to help combat the unpredictable nature of the disease and come out on top (literally):

1. Find something you love to do and set a goal to work towards. If your MS gets in the way, don’t give up – approach your goal differently. My goal was to stand on top of the world, but when I couldn’t make it to the top of the mountain, I traveled to the North Pole instead. I didn’t give up on my goal, I just changed how I got there!

2. Make plans, but roll with it if you have to change course. MS symptoms can be unpredictable. It’s not uncommon that I need to alter plans or skip activities because I don’t have the energy or get dragged down by dizziness, leg weakness and pain. Changing course can be disheartening, and sometimes I feel inadequate or that I’ve given up too easily. This negative “mind talk” is one of the most difficult parts of this disease to live with. I counter it by focusing instead on celebrating what I was able to accomplish that day, whether large or small.

3. Ask for help. It can be hard for anyone, with MS or not, to ask for help, but when you do, you will find that it will keep you from missing out on life. Fortunately, we’re living in a time when there are so many services and resources available – all at our fingertips -- that can help us remain independent and not miss out on the things we love to do. For MS specifically, this includes a new online resource called GatherMS (www.GatherMS.com), which gathers everyday services, such as meal delivery and transportation, as well as advocate services, such as support groups and home care assistance, to help people with MS manage the unpredictability of the disease. It has taken me years to realize this, but reaching out and asking for help is one of the most empowering things a person with MS can do.