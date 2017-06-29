Living your Best Life: The Myth of Work-Life Balance

The expectation of meaningful engagement with work, family, and community takes a huge toll on women’s well-being. From the imbalance in the division of household chores to the gender wage gap, it is clear that the male-dominated professional world hands women the short end of the stick-- and it is reflected in our health. Studies show that women are more likely to feel stressed about finances as well as balancing their career and care-taking than men. Some of the stress-related health risks to women include: depression, insomnia, weight gain, acne, and increased risk of heart disease and stroke. This leaves many women with the difficult task of finding a work-life balance for means of survival.

“Women should feel free to speak up for what they believe in” says Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and CEO & Founder of Thrive Global, a wellness initiative looking to bring people the tools to fight stress and burnout backed by the latest science. Huffington’s work as an advocate for women’s health in the workplace has made her a role model for women seeking an improved lifestyle. Thrive Global promotes company training to encourage employee well-being, sells sleep aids and meditation guides, and fosters conversations about health and wellness.

Another advocate in the quest for healthy living is Dr. Rosy Sandhu, founder of Massachusetts ---based Neem Medical Spa. A board-certified internal medicine physician with special interest in anti-aging and aesthetics, Dr. Sandhu brings a holistic approach to the medical spa business, which combines the relaxation and pampering of a day spa with the healthcare innovation of a medical skincare clinic. In combining her practice of Ayurveda, an ancient Indian holistic science, with modern practice, Dr. Sandhu gives women a true wellness experience.

“In our practice, our approach to weight-loss or any aesthetic programs begins with examining the patients’ overall health. We ask questions such as: Are they eating healthy? Do they exercise regularly? Are they taking the daily supplements that they need? These questions help us better understand our patients and help us gauge our patients’ needs. As a holistic lifestyle advocate, our East meets West approach to beauty and a more centered life helps patients achieve not only their weight-loss and anti-aging goals but also aids them in transitioning into a cleaner and a more balanced lifestyle” says, Sandhu.

Arianna Huffington debunks the work-life balance myth: “Work and life, well-being and productivity, are not on opposite sides — so they don’t need to be balanced. They’re on the same side, and rise in tandem.”

Dr. Sandhu offers seven “dos” for women who want to enhance their well-being this summer!

Do get a minimum of seven hours sleep per night. Studies show that there’s a link between how much people sleep and how much they weigh. In general, children and adults who get too little sleep tend to weigh more than those who get enough sleep.

Do drink 7 to 8 glasses of water daily. Water is a great way to stay hydrated particularly during the summer and there are many health benefits to drinking water including maintaining the balance of body fluids. Our body is composed of about 60% water. A dehydrated brain will have trouble regulating cortisol levels and these will increase contributing to increasing stress levels. In addition, drinking more water would often trick our brain into thinking that we are full, and thus helping with weight loss. It keeps our skin looking healthy and young, and our muscles energized by maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance.

Do listen to music. Listening to music can not only increase productivity but can lower blood pressure, slow down heart rates, and decreases stress hormones. Everyone’s taste in music differs so choose your most relaxing playlist and zone out.

Do take deep breaths! deep breathing is a great way to relieve stress. It sends a message to your brain and in turn to your body to relax. Your heart rate and blood pressure will decrease letting you feel more Zen.

Do meditate. We are often so busy we feel there is no time to stop and meditate! But meditation gives you more time by making your mind calmer and more focused.

Do plan a girlfriend Spa Day. Heal your inner self with a day of fun,friendship and fellowship with your girlfriends. A rejuvenating facial, a full body deep tissue massage or a mani-pedicure can work wonders to reducing stress. Medical studies show that the bond between women is critical to emotional and medical health. Family vacations are great, but time away with your closest friends is priceless.