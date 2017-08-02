Liza's Worst Nightmare Comes True In Exclusive 'Younger' Clip

Liza’s lies are finally catching up with her on this week’s “Younger.”

So much goes down on every episode of TV Land’s hit series that sometimes we forget Liza (Sutton Foster) isn’t only lying about her age ― she’s a 40-year-old pretending to be a millennial ― but she’s also been hiding daughter Caitlin from prying eyes.

Worlds collide on Wednesday’s episode, however, when a book editor (Aasif Mandvi), who thinks Liza is a promising 20-something publishing assistant, crashes a mom-daughter dinner date.

Liza tries her best to keep up the charade (Caitlin calling her mom sure doesn’t help), but it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.