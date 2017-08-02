ENTERTAINMENT
08/02/2017 12:24 pm ET

Liza's Worst Nightmare Comes True In Exclusive 'Younger' Clip

LIES-ZA.

By Cole Delbyck

Liza’s lies are finally catching up with her on this week’s “Younger.” 

So much goes down on every episode of TV Land’s hit series that sometimes we forget Liza (Sutton Foster) isn’t only lying about her age ― she’s a 40-year-old pretending to be a millennial ― but she’s also been hiding daughter Caitlin from prying eyes. 

Worlds collide on Wednesday’s episode, however, when a book editor (Aasif Mandvi), who thinks Liza is a promising 20-something publishing assistant, crashes a mom-daughter dinner date. 

Liza tries her best to keep up the charade (Caitlin calling her mom sure doesn’t help), but it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out. 

“Younger” airs on TV Land every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrity Photos 2017
Suggest a correction
Cole Delbyck Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Younger Tv Land Sutton Foster
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Liza's Worst Nightmare Comes True In Exclusive 'Younger' Clip

CONVERSATIONS