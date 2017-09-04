Janis Ian From 'Mean Girls' Got Married And It Looked So Fetch

“Mean Girls” actress Lizzy Caplan had a beautiful wedding.

English actor Tom Riley posted an adorable Instagram of him and Caplan on Monday, in full blown wedding attire. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ravello, Italy, E! News confirmed.

This couple seems full of fun and laughter.

“This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife,” Riley captioned the photo.

Ravello is a small resort town in Italy, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea by the Amalfi Coast. It’s a perfect setting for an intimate destination wedding.

That is so fetch.

The couple were sitting and laughing together in the photo as people danced around them. It seems like the perfect day for a the private couple. Riley and Caplan got engaged last year, only six months after they first unveiled their relationship to the public.

No word on the guest list, but we’re sure there had to be a table designated for the greatest people we’ll ever meet.