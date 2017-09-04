Christmas is just around the corner.. And so is the Lobster Season here in Florida Keys! ❤

Every year, the opening of the Lobster and Stone Crab Season is celebrated with diving, dining, overflowing alcohol and a lot of parties! The opening event is held every year on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July. Missed it? Don’t worry because the lobster party doesn’t end there! There’s an 8-month regular season which happens from August 9 to March 15 the following year while he Stone Crab Season is from October 15 through May 15 (just learned this from a local)

It’s my Mama’s last 2 nights in the US and there’s no better way to celebrate it than going to the Southernmost City in the States, which also happens to be my favorite, Key West!! We’re just in time for the Lobster Season!! YUM!!!

Basically, you can get seafood in every single restaurant in Key West, but well, I have my personal favorite (or perhaps, everybody’s favorite. Check out their reviews anywhere on the net) :p

SEAFOOD INDULGENCE AT THE STONED CRAB KEY WEST

As we arrived at The Stoned Crab, we were ushered on to our table and then to the Lobster Cage where all the freshly caught lobsters are kept. And since it’s the Lobster Festival, there is no way we’re not going to get one for each!! :P We then chose whether to have it grilled, baked, barbecued, blackened, fruit glazed or stuffed with lobster or crab.

Our food was served on our table and it looked really good. But wow, it tastes A LOT BETTER!!!!! It was fresh, juicy, tender, and the flavors are just exquisite. Everything just explodes in your mouth. I’m not even exaggerating. Haha. Jonathan, mama, and I were watching the dishes arrive at every table and we wanted to order each and every one of them too!!! But the lobster is so huge it’s already enough :P

Everything about the dish is locally produced, from the seafood down to the smallest ingredients. They made sure that everything is purchased and harvested locally. So every meal literally gives you a taste of Key West.

THE THREE HANDS FISH REVOLUTION ASSURES YOU GET THE FRESHEST SEAFOOD FROM THE DOCK TO YOUR DISH.

The Stoned Crab is known for serving the freshest seafood in Key West. Everything is just fresh from the ocean which was caught by the local fishermen earlier each day and was never frozen.

The Three Hand Fish Revolution banded together Key West’s commercial fishermen, consumers, and restaurant owners. With this practice, the fishermen don’t have to sell their fresh catch to large companies.

The First Hand-- They are the local fishermen who head out to the sea before dawn and return each day with their fresh catch.

The Second Hand-- The Fillet Masters who clean, cut, and prepare each fish by the time they arrive at the dock.

The Third Hand-- These are the consumers. Within hours of getting caught, the seafood is ready to be served on your plate :)

Aside from this practice, The Stoned Crab has two private fishing boats that deliver daily catches of stone crab, lobster, Key West shrimp, and a variety of local fishes. So everything is guaranteed fresh! This is a really good practice and I hope this can be adapted by other coastal towns and cities too :)

THE MAN BEHIND THE STONED CRAB, MR. PAUL MENTA

While we were having our dinner, we met up with our friend who happens to be the co-owner of The Stoned Crab, Mr. Paul Menta.

After graduating from culinary school in Philadelphia and traveling throughout much of Europe and Latin America to hone his cooking skills and philosophy, Paul arrived in Key West over thirty years ago.

Little by little, his name became known in the Key West community not only through his culinary expertise but also through his love and genuine concern for the local fishermen. He co-founded Three Hands Fish, a sustainable seafood market, to ensure that his restaurant, in addition to all other island restaurants and community members, always had access to fresh, local seafood. He likewise founded Key West Legal Rum, the first and only distillery in Key West, to both better understand the distillation process and to provide the island and its restaurants with locally-made rum.

In many ways, The Stoned Crab is the tangible and physical representation of all that is Paul’s lifestyle. It’s where his experience in cooking, commercial fishing, seafood sourcing, and rum distilling all come together on a nightly basis to serve Key West its freshest, funkiest, and most flavorful cocktails and seafood dishes.

After hearing all that he went through, I can say that Key West is a gift to Paul (and to everyone on the island), and so is Paul to Key West ❤

THE ECO-BAR, THE FIRST AND ONLY ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY BAR ON THE ISLAND

Let’s admit it, alcohol isn’t that good for our body. But it feels good and we love it!! But wouldn’t it feel better if you know that the cocktail that you’re drinking is made from all natural and all organic ingredients? :)

Yes! That’s right. The Eco-Bar serves sustainable wine and spirits, organic eco-cocktails and craft-brewed beers. With herbs from the restaurant's own garden, seasonal fruit and vegetables from Florida farms, and all-natural, organic alcoholic bases!! WOW!! Just the thought of it makes me want to drink more hahaha.

We ended the night drinking Mojito and true enough, it tastes and feels great! You definitely have to try it when you’re around Key West ❤

Have you tried dining at The Stoned Crab? Share your thoughts! :)

The Stoned Crab

3101 N Roosevelt Blvd in Key West, Florida