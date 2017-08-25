Logan Lucky – Great Plot, Exquisite Action Scenes And Comedic Jokes

West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Jimmy also recruits demolition expert Joe Bang to help them break into the track's underground system. Complications arise when a mix-up forces the crew to pull off the heist during a popular NASCAR race while also trying to dodge a relentless FBI agent. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Samantha M. comments, “With such a divine plot, exquisite action scenes and comedic jokes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The more you watch it, the better it gets.” See her full review below.

Logan Lucky

By Samantha Marcus, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 17

This enticing film kept my eyes peeled for a full two hours. With such a divine plot, exquisite action scenes and comedic jokes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The more you watch it, the better it gets. Set in West Virginia, Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) works at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as a heavy equipment operator. Unfortunately, he loses his job because of a leg injury. Trying to reverse a family curse of failure and poverty, Jimmy Logan works with his brother Clyde (Adam Driver), his sister Mellie (Riley Keogh) and his friends Joe (Daniel Craig) and Fish Bang (Jack Quaid) to rob the Speedway.

Channing Tatum portrays Jimmy exceptionally well, especially his desire to never give up. When the robbery needs to be moved up a week earlier in the midst of the Coca Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, those events do not stop Jimmy from attaining his goals. Clyde Logan plays an Iraq war veteran who lost an arm and is very inspirational because he doesn’t let it affect his everyday life. Mellie Logan is the beautiful hairdresser who acts as a motherly figure to Jimmy’s daughter, Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie). Sadie is a confident girl who competes in beauty pageants and wins the audience over with her priceless smile. Every character is quite unique, so you are sure to relate to at least one of them.

Since the film is set in West Virginia, Southern accents are evident. It is great to see a film set insuch a different social atmosphere. I enjoyed hearing the accents and it made me wonder if those same people might think California accents just as fascinating. My favorite part is when Jimmy uses a self tanner on his daughter. I am surprised that his ex-wife Bobbie Jo (Katie Holmes) allows this, since she is very strict and has full custody of their daughter. Sadie puts a bathing suit and goggles on while she tanning and it is hilarious.