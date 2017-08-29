Logic, AKA Bobby Tarantino Rocks The VMA's With A Massive Call To Live - #BeHereTomorrow

I’ve been on the low.

I been taking my time.

I feel like I’m out of my mind.

It feel like my life ain’t mine.

I don’t wanna be alive. I just wanna die today. - Lyrics from “1-800-273-8255”

By Logic with Khalid, MTV Video Music Awards, Saturday August 27th, 2017.

For those who may have missed out on DJ Logic’s empowering performance in this past weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards show let me sum it for you in one word.

Unforgettable.

For a celebrity to utilize a public forum like the stage as a platform to speak about powerful social issues is one thing. For Logic he set the bar at an entirely new level by literally inviting suicide and loss survivors on stage during his rendition of 1-800-273-8255 who wore shirts emblazoned with the phrase You Are Not Alone on them.

Oh, yeah. That song name? It’s the toll free number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Name of The Song, & The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Amazing.

Talk about hitting home to the global audience on a sensitive topic while making it literally okay to talk, and in his case, rhyme about. I’ve maintained the importance of speaking up, speaking well, and speaking often about eliminating stigma. Hearing him speak so passionately about suicide prevention and awareness and mental health with a mic in his hand was moving.

To think of the number of people he reached in that brief appearance is staggering. I actually live streamed it on my facebook page.

Logic MTV VMA’s 2017 Performance:

I’m extremely grateful to also have a place on a similar platform within advocacy. By talking to people, talking honestly and even when I don’t always feel like I want to and working with the motto #HopeHelpsHeal. The VMA’s were all about hope. The tribute to Chris Cornell, and Chester Bennington both of whom recently passed on by suicide from their pain was remarkable. The entire night exuded light at the end of every tunnel, and encouraged those in pain to stay here, to #BeHereTomorrow.

A moment of true reflection

Since my suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 I’m reminded- daily- how difficult the struggle is when it comes to brain disease. My challenges are constant. The fatigue on certain days weighs me down. But I REFUSE to give in to the life I’ve built and the way I live- mentally well- today. Listening to Logic announce his intentions and watching him confidently, passionately strutting around the stage on Saturday night was yet another life altering moment in my recovery and path to wellness in that the connection he’s making is plainly about relating to people. The human element of the statistics of suicide and the ripple effect it literally does have is what we need to focus on.

Here’s his full quote from the MTV Video Music Awards:

Embracing Survivors of Suicide Loss, & Attempts

I just want to take a moment to thank you for giving me a platform to talk about something that mainstream media doesn't want to talk about: mental health, anxiety, suicide, depression and so much more that I talk about on this album," he said. "From racism, discrimination, sexism, domestic violence, sexual assault, and so much more; I don't give a damn if you are black, white, or any color in between. I don’t care if you’re Christian, you’re Muslim, you’re gay, you’re straight, I am here to fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally and that is why we must fight. We must fight for the equality of every man, woman, and child regardless of race, religion, color, creed, and sexual orientation. So I say here and now if you believe in this message of peace, love, positivity, and equality for all, then I demand that you rise to your feet and applaud not only for yourselves, but for the foundation we are laying for our children. - Logic

And like his song lyrics above we don’t wanna be alone. The simple and pleasant irony in those phrases brings attention to issues in mental health that need as much of it as they can get.

The song ends so perfectly, The song ends wth a commitment to life. To hope, to healing, and recovery - EPIC.

Khalid Sings With Logic

I don’t wanna cry

I don’t wanna cry anymore

I wanna feel alive, I don’t wanna die anymore

I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna, I don’t even wanna die anymore...

Remember, as I always say #BeHereTomorrow with the help of others and the acceptance to help yourself- no matter what.