Logistical Change: How An Executive Embraced Change And Became A Seven Continent Marathoner

Five years ago, a then 47-year-old supply chain executive and diabetic set the goal of running a marathon on every continent. Last year, this executive, Michael Silvio achieved his goal, but nearly died doing it.

Silvio will be opening the Detroit 2017 Automotive Logistic Conference on September 20, 2017, and speaking about his trips around the world and the need for change. And in Silvio’s case, adapting to change saved his life.

In 2009, a beleaguered economy left little extra cash in Silvio’s personal budget for golf, so he purchased a pair of running shoes thinking he was going to tackle his diabetes and save money. He quickly fell in love with running, and in 2012 decided he wanted to run a marathon on every continent. What followed were five years of intense training. Silvio adds, “I ran around 7,000 miles. That’s running round trip from Detroit to El Paso- twice.”

And in March of 2016, the only marathon left to complete the seven continent goal was running a marathon on Antarctica.

Despite this high mileage, Silvio’s body was undergoing a serious life- threatening condition. Before leaving for Antarctica, he consulted a doctor. Silvio was experiencing a tightening in the chest, underwent some medical tests, yet was given clearance to travel.

Under extreme conditions Silvio ran. He recalls, “I ran what is considered one of the toughest marathons on earth. The course is slightly different every year, and the weather can change in minutes.”

In other words, Silvio was running in snow on steep hills with rocks, mud and at times 50 mile per hour winds. The marathon started at Russian research base and finished at the Chinese research base. Silvio is now one of the proud members of the certified Seven Continent Club, which according to Silvio, there are only 634 members.

However, Silvio was pushing the envelope on his own health. Upon return to his Michigan home, Silvio felt fatigued. He listened to his body, and made another medical appointment. Eventually, it was discovered that Silvio had a 95 percent blockage in his LAD artery- also known as “the widow maker”. He was hospitalized, and had a stent placed.

“I didn’t have a heart attack because I knew what I was capable of and let the gas off the pedal. If it hadn’t been for running and my experience in Antarctica, there is a good chance I would’ve had a heart attack. I would’ve never known I had blockages before it was too late,” Silvio explains.

As a marathon runner, Silvio knows change can be the impetus to something great. He recently accepted a new position as the vice-president of logistics innovation at packaging management and supply chain intelligence provider, Surgere.

In the August 2017, Automotive Logistics press release, Silvio is quoted as saying, “I want to help Surgere grow and solve many of the supply chain problems I have experienced first-hand. I look forward to sharing the passion for the technology Surgere offers, and helping our clients achieve success on the bottom line.”

The same piece says, Silvio will continue to speak at events around the globe on a variety of topics including: The digital transformation of the automotive supply chain, the smart packaging paradigm, and logistics innovation and impact.

Making an impact is something Silvio strives to do. Recently, William Wappler, President and CEO at Surgere, also a marathon runner asked Silvio what he wanted out of life. Silvio says, “I told him I wanted to do remarkable things and be a part of significant positive change. My mission now is change- to encourage others, mentor students, share life lessons and make a difference.”