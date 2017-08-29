LOL Comedy Honors Pays Tribute To Comedic Legends

The first annual LOL Comedy Honors took place in Harlem NYC at the Alhambra Ballroom and lived up to its hype. The LOL Comedy Honors is the first award show ever to highlight comedians. Sponsored by Hidden Agenda, Ncindustrii, The Marriott Hotel, African American Women in Cinema, and 4.0 Public Relations & Marketing, the evening boasted a star studded list of black comedy greats. Black excellence was on full display.

The red carpet ushered in the who’s who of comedy from social media influencers to comedic icons such as: Juhahn Jones, Guy Torry, Joe Torry, Adele Givens, D.L. Hughley, Luenell, Paul Mooney, Marsha Warfield and so many more. Actor and comedian veteran Bill Bellamy took the helm as host for the evening while paying homage to his peers in the game.

The special tributes were the highlights of the evening and inspired everyone in the room. Tributes to the Queens of Comedy and the memoriam to all the fallen comics that paved the way for comedians of the past, present, and future. Nipsey Russell, Lawanda Page, Red Foxx, Charlie Murphy, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and Dick Gregory were some of the many great talents included.

Here are the official list of the 2017 Honorees:

Paul Mooney: The Honor for Creative Excellence George Wallace: The Living Legend Honor Marsha Warfield: The Comedy Queen Pioneer Honor Terry Hodges: The Charlie Murphy Road Warrior Honor D.L. Hughley: Voice of a Generation Honor Mike Epps: The Richard Pryor Lifetime Achievement Honoree Luenell: The Moms Mabley Legacy Honor Joe Torry: The Robin Harris Legend Honor John Laster: The Ray Murphy Memorial Honor Juhahn Jones: The Social Media Comic Influencer of the Year Honor

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill

photo credit: antoine debrill