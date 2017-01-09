POLITICS

Lola Kirke Wore A 'F**k Paul Ryan' Pin On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

That's one way to accessorize...

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Lola Kirke rocked a pink Andrew Gn dress...and matching pink pin. 

“Mozart in the Jungle” star Lola Kirke had her own unique accessory at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony: a small, pink button pin reading, “Fuck Paul Ryan.”

She wore the pin just three days after Ryan announced the GOP’s plan to defund Planned Parenthood. 

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Kirke, who also unapologetically rocked unshaven armpits on the red carpet, has actually worked the “Fuck Paul Ryan” pin on more than one glam Hollywood occasion, according to some recent Instagram photos. 

She wore the pin to W Magazine’s It Girl luncheon on Saturday:

And here she is rocking the pin at the BAFTA Tea Party on Sunday afternoon before the Golden Globes:

🤑

A photo posted by Lola Kirke (@lolakirke) on

