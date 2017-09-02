London-Based Screenwriter Conor Walsh Sets His Sights on Los Angeles

People often use the phrase “melting pot” to describe the American Dream: a place where ideas and talent from around the world can blossom to their full potential. Some may argue that there’s no better example than Los Angeles.

I discussed the magic of Los Angeles with screenwriter Conor Walsh. Walsh has been honing his craft for years, receiving recognition at multiple film festivals in both Europe and the USA. He also has worked with Bedlam Studios, the production company behind 2011’s massively successful The King’s Speech. I also spoke with Walsh about the film industry and his career so far.

Talk a little bit about how you got into film. Were there certain people or places in your childhood that inspired you?

I always watched films, and I always loved to tell stories, whether it was a white lie to get out of trouble or something I could write for class. I never really combined the two until my Dad showed me True Romance. That film just blew me away. Tarantino’s writing was such a smack in the face; I knew right there are then that I wanted to put my storytelling skills to the test in the film world. The storytelling side of things came from my parents and their backgrounds. They grew up in the Council Estates of Manchester in the 70s and 80s. On top of having amazing personal narratives, the city itself was just so full of culture, from The Perry Boys of the late 70s to the Hacienda in the late 80s and early 90s. They introduced us to music from Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, The Smiths, 808 State, Joy Division, Oasis; all of the amazing Manchester bands. Ian Brown, Noel Gallagher, John Cooper Clarke, and Morrissey are all amazing storytellers that have inspired me and still do. I would always have my folks tell and retell their own stories and I think that overall fascination shaped my passion for story most definitely. Both of them had risen up out of relative poverty and given my siblings and I a life full of privilege. They are the ultimate example of the hero’s journey for me.

You’ve completed film courses both here in the US and in London. How does the philosophy of each institution compare between the two countries?

There’s definitely a difference, but both experiences really gave me a good balance in terms of how I go about doing what I do. My experience in the UK with Regent’s University was very much a start from scratch course. Though I’d written a few features before, this process of writing shorts and working my way up really helped me. I had a great teacher in Phil Hughes, writer of Thunderpants, and he, along with the other instructors, would encourage us at the start to just write what we felt. We didn’t get any structural restrictions forced upon us those first two years and it was wonderful to write like that. In the third year, we moved onto feature writing so the structure was definitely pushed a lot harder, but it wasn’t restrictive. At UCLA, the course was a professional one. Structure was therefore paramount. At first, this was a bit of a shock to the system and I tried to fight it, but once I opened my mind to it all, I found that whether or not my end product perfectly followed the structural paradigms didn’t matter. What mattered was that we understood what those paradigms do in terms of mapping out each and every emotional beat of your story. I was able to exploit those paradigms for the purpose of making sure my scripts were engaging throughout. I was lucky to have had real working writers throughout my studies both in the UK and in the US. I feel like that was key to my learning.

What was it like to submit to your first film competitions in 2013?

I found it extremely fulfilling. I had just dropped out of my first University in Nottingham because I felt like I wasn’t doing what I truly wanted to do, which was write. So, to have written the scripts was amazing in itself, but the feeling of sending them out to competitions was something else. It let me know I made the right decision dropping out the way I did. Whether or not I heard back (I did, of course) I was on course to becoming a proper writer.

You’ve developed a habit of writing every day. How did you develop this discipline?

I kind of just got tired waiting for inspiration. I discovered meditation after reading David Lynch’s book on the transcendental practice, and dug deeper into what makes writers professional. I remember going to a panel and listening to Steven Knight talk about how he wrote every day and I guess I just said ‘then so will I’. Like any habit, writing has to be enforced to be formed. I just had to keep pushing myself to get up and get writing; trusting that if I just sat there and had faith, whatever divine force controls the universe will have the words pouring out my finger tips. Like any human being, I have good days and bad days, but I’m just glad to have days at all in which I can write and do the thing I love most.

You spent some time in the world of short film, centered around your productions ‘Cowboys & Angels’. Do you plan on sticking with short film or are you going to pivot towards longer features?

Short film never really appealed to me, I have to be honest. I have no real intention of sticking with that form of filmmaking and storytelling. Don’t get me wrong, there are short films out there that are absolutely mesmerising, I just prefer the cinema and TV experiences. I want to be able to escape into a story world for over an hour. Fifteen minutes just doesn’t appeal to me, at least not as a writer. I just know that I want to write features and hour-long episodes. I wrote in those formats before I wrote any shorts, so why not reach for that right here and now? I thrive when I throw myself into the deep-end, not when I settle for less.

Along with the UK, you’ve spent a fair amount of time in Los Angeles. What does the film world in California offer you that attracts you overseas?