Long-Distance Caregiving: You Could Be 2 Hours or 24 Hours away

I am used to being asked for recommendations when friends deal with a crisis with their parents. Recently an acquaintance (from India) called me for advice, stating tearfully that she was rushing to the airport as her 78-year-old mother, who lived alone, was in the hospital, unable to speak on the phone. I immediately assumed her mother was abroad. I learned that the mother lived by herself in another state, two and a half hours away by air. This acquaintance was in complete panic as she did not know where to start. I started with my checklist of questions, such as, what is the primary diagnosis, was there a fall, was there a home care agency she knew that could step in with immediate hospital bedside support or care post discharge, who was the primary care doctor, was there an advance directive, and not surprisingly, the answers to all of them were – ‘I am not sure’. She stated, ‘mom took care of everything and in fact she was coming over to help me’!

UpCara Foundation, www.upcara.org, recognizes the pressing need for global forums for creating awareness and best practices for eldercare. The world is witnessing a compelling demographic shift with unprecedented numbers of older adults, and like so many others, I am one of the millions, who has struggled with long distance care. Very little seems to have changed in the last 25 years in terms of response to a crisis with a parent. When I first arrived from New Delhi, India, in the late 1980’s to the Stanford University campus, all I could think about was my father’s health. An eminent scientist in India, he was the most compassionate man that I knew, and always my cheerleader. However, Parkinson’s Disease had left him in decline and wheelchair bound. Returning home from every trip to India left me with a sense of powerlessness and sadness.

Trying to either create or sustain a plan of care when you are local is challenging enough. It gets more complex when you have to intervene long distance. What confounds matters with long distance care planning is poor access to local infrastructure and resources along with lack of face to face time with clinical teams, much needed for real time changes and decision making. I slept with a phone under my pillow every day, always anticipating some bad news. Every time my parents went to the hospital or the emergency room I would panic. From 1987 to 1997 I made 21 trips to India to check on my parents, first my father and then my mother, as they aged and grew ill.

Recently I have started to log the hundreds of calls and inquiries I have had from adult children living in the United States about similar emotions and experiences. Now I have a repertoire of instructions and guidance that I can readily hand out to a colleague, neighbor or friend in such a predicament.

My first bit of advice is always “be prepared”! However, people do not deal with eldercare as a well thought out, proactive planning exercise. While we have 9 months to plan for the arrival of a baby and learn about what to expect and how to adapt to having a child, in 9 minutes and with no preparation whatsoever, we can arrive at a caregiving situation with a parent! I have often thought about the remarkable progress that pediatrics has made in the last century, and given the fact that everyone has a parent and the promise of longevity on us, why has senior care not made greater strides in global societies? Hopefully, with the work that UpCara Foundation and other NGOs are doing, we will start the dialogue about how to plan and care for our older populations globally.

Today, I would like to share 3 tips that I have found most useful:

1. Approach a parent in the most respectful and caring manner to ask them to allow you to accompany them to their primary care physician. That physician in many countries is the family doctor, a counselor and a confidant. A parent may not appreciate that intrusion, but tell them that just how they helped you as you were growing up, you want to know about their health history in case of an emergency.

2. When you accompany your parent to the doctor, take advantage of that visit to discover what the multiple illnesses your parent may have and the list of medications they are taking. This will give you a glimpse into the different ailments or symptoms your parent may be experiencing. It is important to have the doctor revisit the list of medications in total and make sure they're appropriate and not interacting with one another. In most hospitals, a large percentage of the admissions to the ER are related to adverse medication reactions.

During one of my recent visits to India, I spoke at length with my husband's uncle who had multiple conditions and was going to different specialists. His spouse expressed great concerns about new symptoms. At their request, I helped him and his spouse coordinate all the different prescriptions and then sat down with the primary care doctor to look at each medication and its reaction. After consulting with the heart specialist and an endocrinologist he was seeing, they made some adjustments with positive outcomes.

3. The final tip of the day is to try and recognize any changes - physical, cognitive or otherwise, in your parent. Some of these changes can be a loss of weight, shortness of breath, dizziness, a fall, fatigue, lethargy and lack of interest. Lack of attention to personal grooming, mild memory concerns, can be a precursor to future alarming conditions. Be ready to talk with their physician about the changes you’re observing. Learn about the dangers that exist in a home setting and focus on safety risks. As per my earlier blog, a fall can be a game changer. I will continue to share my thoughts in my future blog postings.

Rita Ghatak, PhD

CEO, UpCara Foundation