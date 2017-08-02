1/2 ounce vodka

1/2 ounce gin

1/2 ounce tequila

1/2 ounce light rum

1/2 ounce triple sec

1/2 ounce sour mix

Splash of Coke

Wedge of lemon

1. Shake the first six ingredients with ice, pour into a highball glass.

2. Top with a splash of Coke, for color, and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Note: Butt makes his Long Island Iced Tea with sour mix, but feel free to substitute for lemon juice and sugar or just lemonade.