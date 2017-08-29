Long Island Scores Big on Top 100 School List for 2018

A report by Niche, Inc. ranking the top 100 school districts in NYS for 2018. Confirms what many Long Islanders have known.

Analyzing key stats, reviews from students and parents and using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Niche factors in state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

Considering that there are 950 school districts across New York the rankings are even more impressive. Long Island School Districts make up 42 of the Top 100 School Districts in the state. Stated slightly differently LI School Districts make up 50% of the top 10%.

Superintendents, Principals and Teachers are justifiably proud of the recognition.

Making it into the Top 10 are:

#1 – Jericho UFSD

#2 – Great Neck Public Schools

#4 – Syosset Central S. D.

#7 – East Williston UFSD

#8 – Herricks UFSD

The balance of Long Island districts represented in the Top 100 are, in order of rank:

#15 – Hewelett – Woodmere UFSD

#19 – Southhampton UFSD

#21 – Manhasset UFSD

#23 – Half Hollow Hills Central S. D

#25 – Port Washington UFSD

#27 – Harborfields Central S. D.

#29 – Roslyn UFSD

#30 – Locust Valley Central S. D.

#34 – Bellmore – Merrick Central S. D.

#35 – Plainview – Old Bethpage Central S. D.

#36 – cold Spring Harbor Central S. D.

#39 – Commack UFSD

#41 – Westhampton Beach UFSD

#45 – Rockville Centre UFSD

#46 – Garden City UFSD

#48 – Three Village Central S. D.

#53 – North Shore Central S. D.

#59 – East Meadow UFSD

#61 – Sewanhaka Central S. D.

#63 – Lynbrook UFSD

#64 – Oceanside UFSD

#67 – South Huntington UFSD

#69 – Bethpage UFSD

#70 – Oyster Bay – East Norwich Central S. D.

#72 – Farmingdale UFSD

#74 – Connetquot Central S. D.

#75 – Bayshore UFSD

#82 – Smithtown Central S. D.

#83 – Valley Stream Central S. D.

#84 – Port Jefferson UFSD

#87 – Hicksville UFSD

#88 – Babylon UFSD

#91 – East Hampton UFSD

#96 – Carle Place UFSD

#98 – Massapequa UFSD

#99 – Elwood UFSD

The more jaded might say “You get what you pay for” or “This is why our taxes are so high” but it cannot be denied that the districts represented are the best of the best and that is something we can all be proud of.

Congratulations to all the educators.