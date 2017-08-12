Look At What's Happening In America In 2017

Violence and chaos has since ensued on both sides. The governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning.

Charlottesville has become a city under siege.

In looking at photographs and video of the happenings in Virginia, you would think you’ve gone back in time to the Civil Rights era. They are clear indications that racism, anti-Semitism, sexism ― pure, unfiltered hatred ― is still thriving in America in 2017.

If you’re thinking, “It’s not that bad,” then you’re not paying attention. Let the photos speak for themselves. This is the world we live in and we must do better:

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists encircle and chant at counter-protesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2017.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacists march with tiki torches through the University of Virginia campus.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on Aug. 11, 2017.

Andy Campbell Man wearing Nazi regalia before "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell Counter-protesters arriving at "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell White supremacists carry Nazi flags in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A white supremacist carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Members of white nationalists march in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Christopher Mathias A sign on a business in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell Police arriving at scene of protests after state of emergency is announced in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A man is down during a clash between members of white nationalist protests and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Members of white nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A protester receives first-aid during a clash between members of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A man makes a slashing motion across his throat toward counter-protesters as he marches with other white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A white supremacist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter-demonstrator in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A smoke bomb is thrown at a group of counter-protesters during a clash against members of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' are forced out after the 'Unite the Right' rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A group of counter-protesters rally against members of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.

Christopher Mathias Protesters and counter-protesters after being pepper-sprayed and/or maced.