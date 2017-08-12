Look At What's Happening In America In 2017

In the past few days, thousands of “alt-right” members and white supremacists have taken over Charlottesville, Virginia, for a “Unite The Right” rally. The rally has also attracted plenty of counter-protesters, namely Antifa ― a fringe left radical group that stands for “Anti-fascism.”
Charlottesville has become a city under siege.
In looking at photographs and video of the happenings in Virginia, you would think you’ve gone back in time to the Civil Rights era. They are clear indications that racism, anti-Semitism, sexism ― pure, unfiltered hatred ― is still thriving in America in 2017.
If you’re thinking, “It’s not that bad,” then you’re not paying attention. Let the photos speak for themselves. This is the world we live in and we must do better:
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists encircle and chant at counter-protesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2017.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacists march with tiki torches through the University of Virginia campus.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Neo-Nazis, alt-right members, and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on Aug. 11, 2017.
Man wearing Nazi regalia before "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Counter-protesters arriving at "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
White supremacists carry Nazi flags in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.
A white supremacist carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.
Members of white nationalists march in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
A sign on a business in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia.
Police arriving at scene of protests after state of emergency is announced in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A man is down during a clash between members of white nationalist protests and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
Members of white nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
A protester receives first-aid during a clash between members of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
A man makes a slashing motion across his throat toward counter-protesters as he marches with other white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.
A white supremacist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter-demonstrator in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.
A smoke bomb is thrown at a group of counter-protesters during a clash against members of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' are forced out after the 'Unite the Right' rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.
A group of counter-protesters rally against members of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
Protesters and counter-protesters after being pepper-sprayed and/or maced.
David Duke (C), participates in a rally where a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., Aug. 12, 2017.
