If today’s internet buzz proves anything its that we can’t have nice things. We, being the fans of sports entertainment, or better yet, the WWE.

It has been almost a year to this date that the WWE executed the 2016 WWE Draft. With the division of the roster and the newly live format of “Smackdown”, A few weeks after th brand extension, “Talking Smack”, an after show of sorts featuring commentary from WWE broadcaster Renee Young and General Manager Daniel Bryan. The duo would recap “Smackdown Live” and have on air guests from the nights :Smackdown” broadcast.

As of today, it won’t see its one year birthday.

The WWE statement reads: “ We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research." It will continue airing "Raw Talk" and "Talking Smack" as recap shows following each brand's respective pay-per-views.

Unlike the mixed reactions to another recent WWE change in the form of removing pyrotechnics from all shows and any specialized sets, this change proved to be an unpopular one.

But while are hearts continue to process the news, grab a bowl of some Booty O’s and check out ten reason why whoever decided to cancel the show is S-A-W-F - ... I mean 10 Most Memorable Moments in Talking Smack History.

The Miz gives the WWE Universe a promo class

What made this moment so special was what made the entire talk show’s run so special. Superstars were allowed to talk. In the world of scripts, superstars only say was in the ring. While the result of what happens in the ring is decided for them, the way they get to said result is all theirs. Talking Smack was where they could do that with their voice.

The following was what arguably brought a spark to The Miz’s career (apart from the return of his wife to WWE programming). He did what CM Punk did in his famous “pipe bomb” all between the walls of PG programming and mixed a little of The Miz with the real frustration held by Michael Mizanin due to the lack of attention placed on the Intercontinental title.

But Talking Smack was also where the ever so guarded fourth wall was broken, and if the moment called for it, these superstars were just normal human beings.

They dropped their act.

They clowned one another .

They made songs together.

They were fans of one another.

They defended each other.

They defended themselves.

They addressed their relationships.

They ended their relationships.

And spoke their mind without the confinements of a detail by detail script. Whether it all came from their mind or their characters mind is their own secret. But whatever the answer may be, they made you believe it.

And were entertaining doing so.

Speculation online states the change may have come from budget cuts. Sites are reporting ratings as the reasons. But if their was one thing for sure, “Taking Smack” was a representation of what fans wanted to see - a sprinkle of reality, freedom, and what felt like WWE superstars’ “behind the scenes” thoughts.

With Daniel Bryan’s inability to get back in a WWE ring and limited camera role as a General Manager, what will that say for the beloved wrestler?

Renee Young, like Daniel, broke barriers of her own. Her broadcast background out of the WWE Universe and ability to usher in a new wave of female personalities onto WWE television should be reason enough to let her grow.