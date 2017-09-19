Looking Beneath the Surface: How It Feels to “Look Like” Diversity

People ask me about diversity a lot. I think it’s because they see me and assume that as an Asian-American woman, I look like what diversity really means. But no one person “looks like” diversity. Yes, I look different from many of the other people around me, but to think about it at the surface level misses the point of what diversity really means to everyone in the workplace.

I remember one interview, when a hiring manager came out calling my name, only to be completely startled when he saw me. “Oh, my gosh, you’re a woman,” he said. “I was expecting a 280-pound Russian male.” He had made assumptions based on my name and had trouble letting go of them. In our interview he talked a blue streak about how much he valued diversity, barely letting me say a word, and then offered me the job on the spot. I didn’t take it, because I could tell he wasn’t ready to look beneath the surface and think about how I personally would fit into his team structure and the whole organization.

I think this kind of surface thinking is one reason recruiters sometimes find it so challenging to hire effectively for diversity. Organizations look at their leadership teams, see that most of the faces are white men, and panic — let’s get some women and people of color in here, now! But it’s not as simple as hiring the first woman or person of color who comes along. Business leaders need to look carefully across the organization to understand what skills, talents, and backgrounds are going to create real balance, both within and across teams and departments.

The markers of diversity are not just skin deep. They include:

· Professional skills. It’s important to hire people who bring different perspectives and understandings of your business problems and your customers’ needs. Do all your managers come from engineering and development backgrounds? In that case, diversity for your organization means adding expertise in product management, psychology, visual design, or other relevant skill sets. And those skills need to be represented at all levels. If most of your executives are strategists and blue-sky creative types, add some more concrete thinkers at that level who can focus on what’s doable and realistic, so they can all collaborate to turn strategy into results.

· Gender. Here’s an easy one, right? Two choices of male or female, and if you have at least one of each, you’re diverse? Guess again. Gender diversity doesn’t just mean hiring women as well as men, it means working to recruit men and women into teams and sectors where they are underrepresented, such as women in technical roles or men in reception. It means looking at proportions, too; when women are half the population, having one woman on a 12-person board doesn’t reflect the society that board is supposed to represent.

· Life experience. It’s really our individual experiences that make us different, and those vary in ways that don’t line up neatly with race, ethnicity, and gender. But when you’re looking at individual candidates, it’s easy to define “the best” candidate very narrowly — best school, best list of awards, best previous job. I think anyone who’s hiring needs to think about how the candidate will balance out the existing team. If you have a lot of Ivy League grads, pay more attention to those candidates from state schools. Look for people who come from different parts of the country or from outside the U.S. And read their career and educational history to see if they’ve made an effort to challenge themselves and grow through new experiences, like changing industries or working their way through school with jobs and scholarships. Members of a diverse team can question one another’s assumptions and bring out fresh ideas that can take your business in new directions.

· Color. Believe it or not, adding one woman of color to an all-white, all-male business doesn’t instantly make it “diverse”! I was once on a team where the manager recognized we needed to improve our diversity, looked at me, and said, “We already have Asian, so we need to hire African-American.” But racial diversity isn’t about completing a checklist — one of these, one of those, and collect the whole set. Race and ethnicity include so many backgrounds, including Asian, Latino, African-American, Scandinavian, Central European… And yes, that means people we think of as “just white” are part of the overall diversity of the organization. Building racial diversity may mean expanding your recruiting so you’re not just seeing candidates who look exactly like the people you already have.

Looking at a person’s total background is important, because not only is it rude to make surface-level assumptions, it can be embarrassing. For the person making the assumptions, that is. When I was living in Germany, a man approached while I was shopping and asked me where I was from. I said, “the USA,” and he kept trying to dig because that wasn’t the answer he was looking for. Japan? China? Korea? “I’m American,” I said. I get the same question in the U.S., though, and the same guessing game. Strangers have guessed that I’m Mexican, Native American, Asian mixed with French, and at this point I’m just waiting to see what the next guess will be. I’m an American, but it’s my life experiences that make me who I really am. The people who ask about those are the ones who are trying to know the real me, and I think the others are just trying to fill in that checklist.

I sometimes joke about being the only “diverse person” in a group. Of course, I’m not diverse; it’s groups of people who are diverse, because they all come from different backgrounds and experiences. Everyone in those groups is part of that diversity, and all of them — all of us — have a responsibility to help create and maintain a diverse work environment. We don’t just hire a woman to take care of “women’s issues” in the organization, but we educate everybody about how to behave equitably in the workplace and we expect everybody to meet those high standards. To me, the team effort to balance, support, and learn from one another is what diversity really looks like.