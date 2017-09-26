Looking for a “Bar:” Survivors hoping to get in touch with their loved ones after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico

The title above is definitely not meant to be misleading. As Hurricane Maria approached Puerto Rico, most of the people in the Island lost communication. Both land lines and cell phone services ceased to function. No service. Those two words that may interrupt our day-to-day interaction with the “outside” world took over many smartphone screens. The aftermath of Hurricane Maria reminds us of those apocalyptic movies we’ve watched on the big screen, those in which people look for any signal to get in touch with others. During and after Hurricane Maria, we all struggled to find on the screen those bars that indicate the strength of the signal. Even one bar would be ok. Reality is that during such catastrophic events, people struggle to find communication, whether its through the cell phone, TV or radio; just need to be in touch.

The result of the advancement of telecommunications is people being too dependent on digital access, including cell phones, the Internet, social media; even Netflix and other live streaming services. We rely on devices to the point they pretty much satisfy any want or need, ranging from finding out how spell a word correctly or the name of the actor on the last movie we watched to calling or texting our loved ones whenever we want. Telecommunications and technology give us access to people and information immediately with a simple click on the screen of a smartphone.

Because we so are used to this immediacy, every time there is a threat of a storm or a hurricane warning, we begin to prepare in order to avoid losing this opportunity to connect. We purchase external batteries to keep devices charged, at least enough to be able make phone calls during and after the storm, post updates on Facebook or text our loved ones. We want to keep that battery working so when want or need to call someone, we can access our contact list to look for a phone number because, why memorize them, right? The fact of the matter is that this is sort of a false preparation because with Hurricane Maria no one thought that the problem was going to be more with the service and connection. Why bother have a phone that’s 100% charged if there is not a single service bar on the screen to use it?

Most radio stations were off air, but still I have to say that to most of us, the radio was a command center. Those radio stations that were able to be on air acted as our hotspots; our access and connection to the outside world. This traditional medium that some people think its going to disappear was powerful enough keep us informed about government and weather updates; to be there for us when there was no access to posts with last minute information on social media. It’s incredible how messages posted on social media were filtered through radio, not the other way around! We usually learn about what’s being said on traditional media through social media. This time, crowdsourcing of information was centered on those few radio stations on air.

Even though to this day there is still no service in my area, I have to say I was able to call my family and friends. How? One valuable piece of information I heard on the radio was that, between my home and San Juan, there were particular areas in which it was possible to get at least a bar with signal. People were stopping at the expressway road shoulders anxiously waiting to find that bar, which represented one step closer to reaching their loved ones. Luckily, in kilometer 14.4 I found my bar, and there I was, not drinking, but emotionally making a toast for being able to send the message reading, “I am ok.”

Celeste Martínez

Celeste Martínez