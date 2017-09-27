Collecting gnomes isn't just a hobby for my son Elias, it's a way of life. In the morning, he puts on his bathrobe and walks up the hill behind our house to check on his gnome-home built into the hill under a Juniper bush. He leaves notes, and receives them in return. Not long ago, when one of his goldfish died, the gnomes sent a conciliatory card. He responded, on lined paper with a drawing of a house shaped like a mushroom and a smiling face: “You note did cheer me up, and I will be fully cheered-up soon. Thank you for all your kindness. You are very good friends of mine. You make my life awesome.”

Gnomes, as my family understands them, are the diminutive, pointy-red-hatted custodians of the natural world: master farmers, animal doctors, vegetarians, they have names like Geronimus B and Thelonious; they are kind and quiet and good. In these fractured times, they connect us back to what we care about and what makes us happy: a place-based life that intimately integrates the landscape and the community.

When we travel, Elias often wakes early, threatening to rouse his sister Willa and my wife Ellen in our hotel room. To manage this situation, I have spent countless mornings exploring lobbies, playing board games, and walking around towns, often in the cold. These are desperate missions, battles to kill time without Elias losing interest and forcing us back to the hotel room and certain exhaustion for the family.

These walks can and do become gnome-hunting sessions, because once you have gnomes on the brain, you find them everywhere. But what we discover on these journeys are typically other things, items that show us a path toward a “gnomier,” in Elias’ parlance, world. Once we walked past a tiny library, a small display case on a post that offered-up free books and the opportunity to leave your own. But also, the chance to dwell, to engage other people’s literature and ideas, and maybe even meet those book donors yourself.

During one early morning wakeup, I took Elias to Safeway in Grand Junction, CO: we read at the magazine rack, played with toys in the Halloween aisle. The Safeway had a garden center, and Elias knew gnomes live there. But after we found none, he insisted that I ask the 65 year old woman working there if she had any.

“You ask,” I told him, fearing many things: the awkwardness of my morning, pre-coffee stupor; the fact of engaging someone across an almost certain ideological divide and therefore foreign worldview, here in conservative western Colorado. I also feared being perceived a weirdo, always a concern. “You ask.” But I lost the battle with Elias’s then six-year-old persistence.

“Ahem, excuse me.” I lightly touched her shoulder.

“Hello.”

“We were wondering if you had any, uh, gnomes. You know, garden gnomes.”

“No,” she smiled. “But I collect gnomes too.”

I would not say that Bruce Springsteen is gnomey, but gnomes do seem to answer in the affirmative his plaintive call: “Is there anyone alive out there?” And our experience shows they may foster a broader community than we might otherwise be capable of making. The biologist E.O. Wilson argues that agriculture and therefore group living caused our brains to grow as we had to deal with the incredible complexity of human relations. It is the gossip, the cattiness, the challenge of the human dance, that makes us who we are, and we ultimately love and need that interaction because it is a tonic and a nutrient.

But of course we’ve lost some of that today, a time when a father of a gnome-loving son is certain a garden shop manager couldn’t possibly have common interests, and where texts and Instagram are an easier way to engage than face-to-face conversation. It takes courage to connect, but Elias’s little friends seem to have it dialed.

A reporter for a national newspaper wrote about Elias’ collection. Shortly, packages began to arrive, wrapped in twine as if from across the ages, addressed in shaky penmanship. They contained not the bombs or anthrax I had presumed, but gnomes, and notes. Many began: “I live alone. After my husband died…” The notes recalled days past, told stories of cross-country journeys to live with children, of loss, of unspoken but implied loneliness— “I wish my children were little again”—and are signed in names from several generations past: Marva. And Eunice. A professional gnome-carver from Ohio sent Elias a custom figurine clearly intended as a talisman: “This good luck gnome eats little, drinks less but only water, is house broken, he dances and sings occasionally and wears indoor-outdoor finish…best of all he has the power to give his master the confidence to take on difficult tasks and be successful.” An 82-year-old woman from North Carolina now sends cards to “Her little gnome, Elias,” on holidays. When I received emails asking for Elias’ address, I sent it without thinking, only to be scolded by my wife, warning me about the modern world’s unpure intentions. But, I said, “these are the best people on earth!” While traveling for a soccer game, we held a prearranged meeting with Patricia in a Starbucks parking lot, where she handed off two cement gnomes, pulled from the trunk of her green Citation. The transaction felt illicit—trafficking in human connection in the early twenty-first century.

The largest of our gnomes, named Candy for the giant spiral lollypop he holds, stands underneath the Willow in our front yard. Under it reside the gnomes of summer, those hearty enough to weather the afternoon storms common in the Rockies, which Elias brings outside to take the airs for the season. Candy presides over the commonweal, observing the adumbration of Mt. Sopris on the horizon each dusk and dawn, taking delight in the neon hayfields of early summer; bearing silent witness to passing neighbors, and comforting, by presence, the dozens of deer that wander by. If he could speak, he would cite the poet Mary Oliver: “Sometimes I need only to stand wherever I am to be blessed.”

But blessedness doesn’t always arrive unbidden, and like luck, sometimes you need to create your own.