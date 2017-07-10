Sramana Mitra, Contributor Founder, 1Mby1M

Looking To Start Your Own Venture? Find A Niche!

07/10/2017 12:01 pm ET

We are in 2017. The internet is ~25 years old. The smartphone is 10 years old.

Want to start a venture of your own? Find a niche.

Watch this inspiring 58 seconds video and learn more:

If you prefer to read instead of watching a video, read this interview:

Capital Efficient Entrepreneurship from Arizona: Heidi Jannenga, Co-Founder of WebPT

We also had Heidi as a guest at our roundtable. Here is the video of that session:

Come talk to me to brainstorm, strategize, tackle roadblocks, weigh your options.

