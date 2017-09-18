WEIRD NEWS
09/18/2017 02:34 pm ET

Looks Like Somebody Vomited On The Emmys' Red Carpet

Nobody wanted photographic evidence, and yet here it is.

By Ron Dicker

And the winner for the most disgusting red carpet guest at the Emmys on Sunday was ... a puddle of vomit!

Helped along by a retweet from actor Seth Rogen, an image of the alleged spew hurled around the internet, prompting observers to guess its provenance. But mostly, they made jokes. And more than a few connected the throw-up’s appearance to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s gag-inducing gig during the ceremony.

It’s difficult to confirm this barf was indeed at the Emmys, but one thing’s for sure: It entertained the internet.

Maybe this mystery puke should get an agent.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
The 2017 Emmy Awards
PHOTO GALLERY
The 2017 Emmy Awards
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Sean Spicer Emmys
Looks Like Somebody Vomited On The Emmys' Red Carpet

CONVERSATIONS