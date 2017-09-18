Looks Like Somebody Vomited On The Emmys' Red Carpet

And the winner for the most disgusting red carpet guest at the Emmys on Sunday was ... a puddle of vomit!

Helped along by a retweet from actor Seth Rogen, an image of the alleged spew hurled around the internet, prompting observers to guess its provenance. But mostly, they made jokes. And more than a few connected the throw-up’s appearance to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s gag-inducing gig during the ceremony.

It’s difficult to confirm this barf was indeed at the Emmys, but one thing’s for sure: It entertained the internet.

Somebody puked on the Emmys red carpet. This photo should win a pulitizer. pic.twitter.com/uCNhQgx0rB — lizard queen (@allanmcatee) September 18, 2017

It was whoever wrote spicer into the emmys — Joe Seiders (@JoeSeiders) September 18, 2017

Is that Sean Spicer - I heard he was there — sarahk (@sarahlouepsom) September 18, 2017

Bahahaa😂✌love such pics😝all normal peeps who going to have hangover next day😆👊 pic.twitter.com/qJixkWFA1l — 💀Steph💝Deluxe💀 (@schnuppideluxe) September 18, 2017

Holy crap, that's nasty. Well done, ninja puker, well done. — Mackinzie (@kenziefelder) September 18, 2017

Maybe this mystery puke should get an agent.

That's funny af. Celebrities are f*cked up people too! 🤣 — Kathy Hays 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@everybodyzzmama) September 18, 2017

It looks like Donald Trumps hair — Emmet O'Connor (@TheMrOcLDN) September 18, 2017

Are those people... guarding the puke? — Karen Boyd (@valkyriekaren) September 18, 2017

Shout out to my pals who went out of their way to take a pic of the puke on the red carpet of the #emmys We all know our place in the world — Kate Vatter (@KateVatter) September 17, 2017

Just saw someone vomit on the red carpet! #Emmys2017 #glamour — Zabeth Russell (@zabsters) September 17, 2017