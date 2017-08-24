Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of Knowledge, Arrives For His Annual Festival

Lord Ganesh is the Hindu god of knowledge; He removes obstacles that hinder success. Many Hindus invoke His name before they start the day, or begin a new enterprise.

Ganesh Chathurthi starts August 25 for a 10-day period and ends on September 5.

According to NDTV.com and other sources: Lord Ganesh will leave Mount Kailasha to visit homes during this beautiful festival. Lord Ganesh's homecoming is celebrated in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, which typically falls in the months of August or September.

The festival ends on the 10th day, signifying his return to Mount Kailasha to his parents Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Of all the religious festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most colorful and exciting. Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated all over India with a lot of enthusiasm in order to commemorate Lord Ganesh's birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed by installing Lord Ganesh's idol at home for a period of 10 days after which it is immersed in a river or the sea.