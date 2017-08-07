L'Oreal predicts next big change in department stores: men's makeup counters

Makeup counters for men could hit department stores within the next five to seven years, cosmetics giant L’Oreal said.
In an interview with the Daily Telegragh, L'Oreal UK managing director Vismay Sharma said the demand for a men’s line of makeup has been growing in recent years, pushing the cosmetic giant to start thinking about shelf space.
"Today you have a very small proportion of men who want to use make-up products, but that proportion is growing and it will continue to grow," Sharma told the newspaper.
