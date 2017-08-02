Tonight: Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games. How cute that they think there's going to be a 2028! pic.twitter.com/NmxagS4bE0

Trevor Noah is already excited about the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Los Angeles’ likely hosting of the games may be more than a decade away, but he suggested on Tuesday’s “Daily Show” how organizers could give it a Hollywood twist.

“The entire Chinese Olympic team is going to be played by white actors,” said Noah, referencing Hollywood’s controversial “whitewashing” practice of giving roles about people of color to white actors.

He then put forward some new L.A.-themed events, such as “The White Bronco Chase” and the “L.A. Decathlon.”

But the hosting of the games depends on whether the world still exists, of course.

“Oooh, it’s so cute that they think there’s going to be a 2028,” Noah quipped. “So optimistic!”