Los Angeles Agrees To Host 2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles has agreed to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, citing a source close to the city’s negotiations with the International Olympic Committee.

Los Angeles, which last hosted the Olympics in 1984, had originally sought to hold the 2024 Games. When several cities backed out of potential Olympic bids, however, the IOC decided to break precedent and award the 2024 and 2028 Olympics at the same time. Los Angeles’ agreement to host the 2028 Summer Games means Paris, the only other city to bid, will host the competition in 2024.

LA 2024, the private organizing committee behind the city’s bid, said that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council President Herb Wesson and bid Chairman Casey Wasserman would make an announcement about the bid later Monday evening. They are expected to confirm the LA Times report.

The United States last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1996, in Atlanta, and the Winter Olympics in 2002, in Salt Lake City.

Los Angeles’ efforts to host the Olympics for a third time ― it also held the games in 1932 ― were nearly derailed at numerous points in the process. The U.S. Olympic Committee initially tapped Boston as its choice to bid for the 2024 Games, until that bid collapsed amid fervent local opposition in July 2015. Los Angeles stepped in to replace Boston a month later. But it was seen as a long shot to beat out Paris, which last hosted the Olympics in 1924 and had narrowly lost out to London for the right to host the 2012 Games.

Handing the 2024 and 2028 games to Paris and Los Angeles could bring some needed stability ― and good public relations ― to an Olympic movement that has been in peril in recent years. The exorbitant costs and empty, destructive legacies of the Olympics have turned off potential hosts, and in each of the last two bidding cycles, the IOC has found itself with only two cities willing to handle the games. Three cities canceled Olympic bids for the 2022 Winter Olympics, while four others backed out of 2024 contention thanks to opposition from local citizens and political leaders.

Los Angeles, however, is almost a model Olympic city. It turned a small profit in 1984, and even Olympic skeptics have said that the city’s bid is financially sound and unlikely to lead to the kind of massive cost overruns that so many other hosts have experienced.

Garcetti and LA 2024 have highlighted the city’s 1984 experience, pushing their bid as a chance to show that the Olympics can be held in a responsible manner.

Still, the process this time around will likely create its own challenges. No city has ever before had to wait more than a decade between agreeing to host the games and actually staging them. That creates a long window during which political, social and economic forces could change dramatically, exacerbating the numerous problems that always arise in staging the event.

California’s state legislature and the Los Angeles City Council must still approve the plans to host the 2028 Games. They are expected to do so, given that both had already given their blessing to the 2024 effort.

Organizers behind NOlympics LA, a grassroots group that launched this year, said they would continue fighting to keep the games out of Los Angeles while lawmakers consider the 2028 agreement.