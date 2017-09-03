Los Angeles Gems: Intuition.LA

Since Los Angeles native Alexandria Greenwood opened INTUITION.LA exactly one year ago, she has given away over $17,000 in support of black-owned and female-run businesses. She has sold over thousands of products and will be opening a new location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach, CA this fall. To say she is building her empire by following her intuition is an understatement. Her loyal clients will buy up her store if they could. One eager customer purchased 20 of her custom scented candles, which is a testament to not only the uniqueness of her offerings but the quality of the goods. Whether you shop online via her live Instagram feed that showcases her expansive inventory from every client’s repost or wander into her boutique, you are destined to leave with something! The trendy online and in-store boutique carries everything you need to dress like your favorite celebrity without breaking the bank. “My shop is for women who use their intuition,” says Greenwood, who had her second wind at life when she founded her thriving store with just five hundred dollars to her name and five necklaces she purchased on clearance. “When I first started out, I would buy pieces on clearance and then flip them; I had no idea what wholesale meant.” Now she buys quality and trendy items from all over the world, including customizing jackets and pants, tongue and cheek shirts that read “bougie” and “buy back the block. Her signature candle line has become a must-have staple item for every black home across America. Though her rise to success has undoubtedly paid off, Greenwood wants to focus on building and maintaining a loyal customer base. In the early days of Intuition.LA, if customers were to purchase a product online, she would personally deliver the item. Call her the retail version of Postmates, if a client bought a necklace for a hot date, she would hand-deliver the package on the same day and even style the customer on site. “I wanted to know my clients. When I didn’t have my storefront, I knew I would be missing that priceless in- person customer exchange that would keep them shopping at my store. So this was my way of making up for it.”

A post shared by Fashion Accessories (@intuition.la) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

After hours of chatting, I got the lowdown on what the fashionista has to say about Intuition.la’s inspiration and future expansion plans. VSZ: What was your favorite store growing up? AG: It was a mix between Fred Segal and Anthropologie. I loved Fred Segal they had a restaurant and had everything. (Continued on Page 36)

What’s the inspiration for your boutique Intuition.LA? At each stage of my store, I want it to always feel like a boutique. Old school shops had everything- think 90210. Donna and Kelly had everything. Growing up in the 90s, I use to shop on Melrose because boutiques were cool. I have to be ready for people who want to mix and match.

A post shared by Fashion Accessories (@intuition.la) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

And you’re heading to South Bay Galleria, what is that mall like?

I remember dreaming about of owning a store in the South Bay Galleria. My mother would drop me off at the mall in the mornings and pick me up on her way home from work. Girl, we would shop all day. So this dream has come full circle. My store will be located in a space that use to be occupied by Nine West!

That’s amazing! Congrats! What stores are your inspired by with today’s offerings?

I love J.Crew and Zara. I love Anthropologie because you can get your kitchen supplies and your clothes at the same store. However, I’m trying to create an environment where you can be chic and not be broke.

What key pieces will shoppers always find on your racks?

A classic white tee shirt will always be available at Intuition.LA. Turbans and color head scarves will always be in my collection as well. You’ll always find jewelry. I wear jewelry more than I wear underwear. You’ll always have the candles because they are custom designed to my scent.

Tell me about these candles.

The candles are a luxury. My first collection of 4 candles is called “The Black Beverly Hils.” Each candle is named after a black neighborhood, Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, View Park, and Ladera Heights. They are all soy based candles that come in upscale luxury packaging that feels and smells expensive.

You mentioned you give away 10 percent of your profit. What is your mission for charity?

Since I’ve started my company, I have given away over $17K to black female owned businesses. My grandparents instilled in me the power of giving back, so 10 percent of my profit will always be set aside for this cause. I get about six scholarship applications per day, and I go through them when I can and reach out to the businesses that speak to me the most. All you have to do is email info@intuition.la with your

business information and goals.

At the core, what do you hope to convey with your product offerings?

Affordable fashion doesn’t mean cheap. I want these young girls to know that luxury can be affordable.