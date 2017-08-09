Los Angeles Music: Indie Rappers Talk LA Culture & Digital Record Deals

We know living a dream isn’t easy, and for female rap artists in LA, their plight towards a lucrative music career can almost seem like a distant victory.

Is a record deal something you strive for when YouTube culture is thriving? How does your brand retain it’s influence, and how do you keep fans interested? What makes you relevant?

On a hunt for women artist performing in LA’s best clubs, I checked out LA EXCLUSIVE, a monthly musician showcase featuring exclusive women rappers and singers with the best hype in their city. Ten artists from Northern and Southern California performed at the Obrien’s Grill with their latest projects. All the artist gracefully answered the above questions the best way possible, and all agreed you have to understand your brand is a business and consistency is your friend.

Popular acts for the night included, Spotify viral hit, “HateULoveU,” pop artist and an opening act for Maroon 5’s tour in 2015. Ghita, a 21 year-old singer from Morocco performed her latest project. Also on the artist roster was Lex, popular rap artist from Los Angeles with witty rhymes and a good girl Cardi-B type of vibe.