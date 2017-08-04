Los Angeles Psychedelic Acid Folk/Pop band 'thanks.' premieres video for their latest single “Your World”

Today, Los Angeles Psychedelic Acid Folk/Pop band thanks. are premiering their new video for their latest single “Your World,” exclusively on Huffington Post. The video features two chicken security guards and a mischievous dancing fox… yes, it is as crazy as it sounds, but it is guaranteed to make you want to dance with a song that’ll be stuck in your head all day long.

thanks. is made up of Steve Pagano and Mario Borgatta. Together, they have succeeded in creating a catchy indie pop song with an edge. Combining psychedelic pop, dynamic vibes and electronically influenced beats and melodies, “Your World” makes for the ultimate summer anthem. Borgatta explains, "we wanted to create a video that was fun and lighthearted but had a hint to a more serious message. We hope that when the times are getting tough, everyone remembers one thing... dancing is tax free. There were no chickens harmed in the making of this video.”

The duo emerged after meeting at Berklee College of Music in 2009. Pagano and Borgatta have accomplished their goal in crafting a sound which is simultaneously unique and accessible to the masses. They set out with the intent to express their story through an artistic portrayal of music and lyrics, and prevailed in culminating a winning formula which can resonate with their audiences.

Lead single “Your World” consists of catchy psych-pop melodies, climatic choruses and upbeat funk rhythms, enriched with an array of textures and vintage synths, it’s reminiscent of early MGMT. Despite “Your World” having an optimistic, summery feel the song admittedly delivers a powerful message, with the lyrics being in reference to an idea of a present-day society where lives are governed by a political agenda we may or may not agree with. Borgatta reveals, "the idea was inspired by George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four and though our lyrics aren't meant to express any opinion towards a specific political idea or belief, we hope to motivate people to take action in what they believe in.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Their highly anticipated debut album Colfax, named after the location of their recording studio and where the majority of the album was conceived, is the result of the pair uniting and a culmination of their mutual thoughts and beliefs. Colfax depicts the duo’s endeavor in stepping away from the grasp of musical elitism and producing material which is true to not only themselves, but to the world around them. The importance of making a record which was relatable to different people was crucial. “Whatever the theme is, we do our best to keep it transparent so it can be interpreted in different ways”, admits Borgatta. thanks. pride themselves on being people who are in touch with the universe and the people who occupy it. This assimilation with the people can be felt in their music and there is no mistake, it’s genuine.

Pagano and Borgatta have seen previous success with numerous TV placements on major networks including MTV, ABC and Netflix, as well as having engineered on records from world renown, critically acclaimed artists such as Muse, Death Cab For Cutie, Foster The People and many more.