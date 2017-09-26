Los Angeles Restaurant Group Announces New Culinary Director

The h.wood Group is at it again, with several new restaurants and now a new culinary director. Chef Maynard Llera (formerly at Bestia, Grace and BLD) will oversee all culinary consultations on the foods creations at The NICE GUY and Delilah.

Chef Llera, known for his creativity and innovativeness, will continue to develop his cooking techniques and training across a wide array of cuisines and will oversee all culinary consultations on the food creations and development at The h.wood Group’s premier signature establishments - The NICE GUY and Delilah.

John Terzian, co-founder of The h.wood Group stated, “We have been evolving in a very special, unique way and have been looking for the right individual to help accelerate The h.wood Group restaurant division. We have been fortunate enough to find that talent in Chef Maynard Llera. We are eager to expand our culinary division.“

The h.wood Group has expanded the brand to several cities outside of Los Angeles to include Chicago, Dallas and Aspen.