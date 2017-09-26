Los Angeles Restaurant Group Announces New Culinary Director

The h.wood Group is at it again, with several new restaurants and now a new culinary director. Chef Maynard Llera (formerly at Bestia, Grace and BLD) will oversee all culinary consultations on the foods creations at The NICE GUY and Delilah.
Chef Llera, known for his creativity and innovativeness, will continue to develop his cooking techniques and training across a wide array of cuisines and will oversee all culinary consultations on the food creations and development at The h.wood Group’s premier signature establishments - The NICE GUY and Delilah.
John Terzian, co-founder of The h.wood Group stated, “We have been evolving in a very special, unique way and have been looking for the right individual to help accelerate The h.wood Group restaurant division. We have been fortunate enough to find that talent in Chef Maynard Llera. We are eager to expand our culinary division.“
The h.wood Group has expanded the brand to several cities outside of Los Angeles to include Chicago, Dallas and Aspen.
“I feel so elated that I am now part of the h.wood Group’s culinary team. I am beyond excited to work on h.wood Group’s present and upcoming projects.” noted Chef Maynard. “All my energy and focus is on menu-development and on elevating the quality of the food to the highest level. My goals are to establish myself in the company as a chef known for creating and innovating dishes inspired by my upbringing and to let the community know that our hotspots are not just delivering nightlife experience but are transforming into a culinary destination as well. This is something that we need to take to the next level.”
