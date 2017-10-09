Los Angeles – The Epicenter Of Digital Healthcare

Technology has changed the way the world works immeasurably in the past 30 years or so. Innovation in both physical and digital technologies are constantly reaching into previously untapped areas of our day to day lives, consistently improving and enhancing the world we live in.

If you’re in the healthcare or tech industry, it’s hard to ignore the almost unstoppable rise of Los Angeles as one of the worlds greatest hubs for digital healthcare startups. The city is booming right now with entrepreneurs and developers doing what they can to help create a healthier world.

Digital healthcare technologies have been around in some form or another since the start of the digital revolution. But unlike other industries, it has taken a little time for entrepreneurs to fully explore the potential of the sector. The extreme performance and accuracy required for health tech (combined with reasonably substantial barriers to entry) have traditionally led entrepreneurs to go for other lower hanging fruit in different verticals.

However, despite this digital healthcare is already big business. Experts predict that by around 2020 the industry will be roughly worth around $60 billion USD.

While this is great news for the entrepreneurs and developers who are hard at work trying to improve lives (and turn a profit at the same time), it’s also great news for the general population. It’s estimated that the digital healthcare industry will be able to save around $300 billion in healthcare costs each year.

That’s clearly a prize worth fighting for.

Despite these forecasts being a few years away, digital healthcare is already a big part of our day to day lives. Without even realizing it many members of the public are already taking advantage of technological innovations that are improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing treatment efficacy. For example, by the time 2018 comes around, it’s estimated that around 65% (or more) interactions with healthcare facilities will be done via a mobile device.

For digital healthcare technologies to have any real effect, however, they need to be adopted, respected, and utilized by the medical professionals themselves. So far, the feedback seems to be positive. When surveyed over 80% of doctors said that telehealthcare is a more suitable (and beneficial) way to manage chronic diseases instead of repeated office visits.

At present Los Angeles is currently home to around 150 digital healthcare startups, and that number is growing year on year. As more and more expertise and innovation arrive in the city a snowball effect is slowly but surely forming. And unless something extremely unexpected happens, Los Angeles’s place as the global digital healthcare epicenter is all but assured by this point.

Combined these 150 startups have received over $1 billion in funding. This already impressive figure is sure to grow on an annual basis.

To capitalize on the current trend towards digital healthcare innovation in Los Angeles the University of Southern California (USC) has decided to start offering courses that specialize in the sector.

USC’s Master of Science in Business Analytics program (MSBA) has started integrating digital healthcare into their curriculum with dedicated classes on healthcare analytics. Understanding how data flows within a healthcare facility and transforming the data into health decision-making is critical to the accuracy and success of data-driven healthcare.

Not content with solely training the digital healthcare data scientists of the future, USC’s MSBA program is actively engaging and supporting the fledgling local digital healthcare startup scene.

MSBA are hosting the much anticipated “Transforming Healthcare with Data” conference alongside several other non-profit and educational partners. The conference is taking place in Los Angeles on Nov 3rd at the Radisson Hotel, Midtown Los Angeles.

Transforming Healthcare with Data promises to be a game-changing event that will bring together the best and brightest from the digital healthcare world all under one roof.

While it is still reasonably early days for the digital healthcare startup scene in Los Angeles (or the world), there is no denying the almost unstoppable buzz around the industry right now.

Investors, entrepreneurs, data scientists, healthcare professionals, and developers are all converging on the city.

And it’s literally going to change and save lives.