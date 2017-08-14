Losing American Values

With the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia and the murder of Heather Heyer, the enduring identity crisis of America escalates to once again claim yet another life. Listening to the debate over the weekend, it becomes increasingly clear that many Americans don’t grasp what American values truly are. The election of Donald Trump has not only further deteriorated already eroding fault lines but also given anti-American sentiment its day. Cries of white supremacy, white victimhood, white redemption, drown out cries for love of country, of these United States. Even still, American patriotism isn’t as complex as one might be led to think. American values are not so abstract that they shift and shape according to whomever claims them. Contrary to popular belief, American values are not regional. There is no “real America” within America. The truth of the matter is anti-intellectualism, with its myriad of causes, has depreciated the genuine character of the country. Too few Americans have actually read the Constitution so they haven’t a clue of the founding principles. Too many have no detailed knowledge of America’s history--like how the first Constitution had to be scrapped and rewritten because it didn’t go far enough in uniting the states; or how the Declaration of Independence was undergirded by the European Enlightenment. Indeed, many of us don’t even realize that there were only thirteen states when the United States was founded.

American values are today somehow lost in contradictions. Our identity is personified in both the bully and the freedom fighter. Our creed is synonymous with liberty, freedom and equality on the one hand, and bravado, coarseness, and domination on the other. We need unity more than ever as we face an old adversary who is aggressively trying to thwart our democracy. Yet, at present, it seems we are more likely to embrace civil war than solidarity. We have retreated into partisan corners, which have devolved into tribal allegiances suggesting that, ultimately, our hatred for one another is only eclipsed by hatred for American values and their obligations.

Hatred of American values on the Left is fueled by a rather myopic view of America’s history. Patriotism on the Left is often conditioned by America’s history, especially that of slavery, Jim Crow and the early actions of the CIA. The actions of the early CIA can be understood as a craven policy of national interest in a shrinking world. Jim Crow can be understood as an the expression of the brutish nature of men of low character threatened by the equality promised in the Civil War Amendments. Slavery, however, requires closer speculation to truly understand. Many of us on the Left tend to view colonial history with a rather puerile anachronism. We don’t understand how young America is and how its emergence in the Imperial Age of Europe pretty much determined the parameters of government. We see slavery solely as our founding fathers’ hypocrisy, a contradiction of the values they laid out in the Declaration of Independence. Ironically, we fail to recognize that the Declaration was a guiding principle of abolitionists, and that although slavery was a negotiating tactic in creating a unified country, four of the five writers of the Declaration expressed the need to abolish slavery. We overemphasize the racial component of American slavery, ignoring the fact that Africans and Arabs were purveyors of the trade; not to mention, Russian and Eastern European serfs weren’t emancipated until 1861, and indentured servitude wasn’t outlawed until 1917. Overall, we fail to understand slavery was one of many forms of unfree labor that supported the mercantile system in the Imperial Age. Most of the world’s population, whether British, European, Russian, Asian, Native American, or Middle Eastern, have ancestors that lived in bondage and were subjected to cruelty only the human imagination could conceive. It was to this world that America was born and it was in this world that America threw off the scourge of slavery relatively early in its history. While it is reasonable to acknowledge that America’s chattel slavery, especially in the deep South, was of a particular brand of brutality, it should not be cause to ignore that this brutality is not what has endured and thereby should not be cause to relinquish patriotism to the Right.

While hatred on the Left is fueled by an acute awareness of the blemishes on America’s history, hatred for American values on the Right is fueled by selective ignorance of America’s history.

America was not founded as a Christian nation. America was founded as a country free from religious designation, as a civil society. In fact, the First Amendment of the Constitution reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” Surprisingly, we tend to concentrate on the second half of the law, “free exercise of religion,” while ignoring the first half, “make no law respecting the establishment of religion.” America was so free from religion Thomas Jefferson published his own redacted bible, an act that could get you executed in the Old World. In America’s first century, newfangled denominations like Deists, Baptists, Pentecostals, Shakers, Amish and Mormons flourished alongside the Jewish faith. It was the freedom, not the religion, in “freedom of religion” that was underscored as the underlining principle of America. On that point, it can be argued that the more one tries to impose religion into American government, the less patriotic one becomes.

America was not founded as a white country. Besides the fact that the largest numbers of Europeans immigrated here in the 20th century when most African-Americans were native born due to the Act to Prohibit the Importation of Slaves of 1807, black men with property had the right to vote in America before landless white men got the right in 1838, and well before white women got the vote in 1920. Indisputably, the founding fathers and those that ran governments in the thirteen states were wealthy men who saw the world as English society did: through the prism of class. In pamphlets popular in colonial times, conservatives wrote “it is ridiculous to think that ‘every silly clown and illiterate mechanic deserved a voice in government’.” John Adams, a radical for independence and freedom, believed “men without property had no judgment of their own,” and defended traditional social ranks, which he believed voting landless white men threatened to destroy. These beliefs underscore the history of race that all sides ignores: “whiteness” is a fairly modern concept. In colonial times, ethnicity and culture were well-developed in the human imagination, and wars over religion and sovereignty had long divided Europeans. There was no “monoculture” of whiteness. Europeans operated in a world of language barriers, custom and history differences, and most importantly, competition for trade. This is not to say colonial America was a colorblind society, but to be certain, “white” came to consciousness well after “American,” and for most of the country’s earliest history authentic Americanism excluded non-English speaking, non-Protestant, so-called “ethnic” whites. Societal stratification didn’t much change in the late 19th and first half of the 20th centuries. Suspicion and rejection of non-Protestant European immigrants took root with “Americanization.” In 1907, an American woman who married a foreigner automatically forfeited her American citizenship. The “Ford Motor Company created a sociological department to teach immigrant workers how to dress, furnish their homes, speak English and prepare non-fragrant food, even going so far as to fire those who failed to adapt to American standards.” Additionally, teaching in foreign languages was prohibited; state governments demanded that immigrants demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the United States and speeches on assimilation were a regular occurrence on the national stage. In essence, race was inconsequential in determining your “Americanness.” The proof was in the putting.

So what are American values? How does one define them? The answer is much simpler than we may be led to believe by the false equivalence of American opinion being bandied about in the media today. American values are clearly laid out in the Constitution. Among them are equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. While many may debate what is meant by “life,” equality and liberty are pretty widely understood. The pursuit of happiness is the belief that people should be free to pursue lawful interests and occupations that bring them personal joy. Employment discrimination and bathroom bans, just to name a couple, would definitely fall under impediments to the pursuit of happiness. Prior to their adoption by the founders, these values were explored and espoused by John Locke, Jean-Jacque Burlamaqui, and other Enlightenment philosophers thus they were not unique to the United States. However, while these values propelled revolutions against absolute monarchy across Europe, the United States of America remains the only western democracy founded on these values.

It stands to reason that American patriotism is upholding American values. This patriotism requires the realization that America is not some blank canvas for partisans to project their agenda onto or some territory for foreigners and corporations to extract wealth from. America is a real nation with a history of missteps and triumphs, but a set of distinct values. To claim to love this country but not know and uphold those values is a contradiction. And to try to shift the values of this country to suit religious, commercial, ethno-racial, or party interests is truly a betrayal of American values. Furthermore, disregard for domestic tranquility is hatred for American values. To seek to reduce free speech, or reduce free press, or reduce the right of the people to protest is hatred for American values. If we don’t preserve American values, above all others we hold dear, we will surely lose America. To understand the weight of such a loss, we should pay close attention to the death of democracy in Venezuela, Eastern Europe and Russia. We should notice the growth of oligarchy in the developing world, and the rising discord in the West. Above all, we should be grateful for the nation we’ve been given and ensure it lives up to its promise because if the light of liberty goes out in the United States, democracy loses its brightest beacon in the world.