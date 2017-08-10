Losing Steam On Your Goal? 5 Tips To Help!

Deposit photos stock photo by logdog 7 A right hand writing on paper which is on wooden table

Personal growth...it usually involves facing these 2 spoilers: discomfort and risk taking. These spoilers can reduce the likelihood you’ll reach your goal, if you’re not aware of them. Discomfort can slow you down. It’s not cozy to try something new! Risk taking can feel scary. You’re not as sure of the outcome when you take a risk!

While many write about the process of goal setting, the following 5 tips involve reconnecting to your purpose and staying focused. They might just help you if you’re losing steam on your goals!

1. Hitch Your Goals To Your Purpose

Very often, what helps my clients to accelerate their goals is to delve into what’s behind the goal in the first place. So, when you’re getting slowed down by discomfort intolerance or fear of trying something new, consider slowing down and re-uniting with your bigger purpose!

2. Concentrate Your Focus versus Diluting it!

Do you set bunches of goals, especially ones that aren’t tied to the bigger purpose just mentioned? If you find yourself doing so, the danger is that you’ll dilute your focus.

Would you rather have your focus be concentrated and strong, like a fire hose, or weak and flimsy like a sprinkler? Developing “fire hose intensity” can not only help you to feel stronger, but it can speed your goal attainment.

I often recommend taking a break from the keyboard and reconnecting pen to paper.

Ask yourself this: What can be eliminated from my goal list? Where do I want to place my life’s energy?

3. What’s behind your goal anyway?

When I coach clients, I do my best to help them get clear on the reasons behind their goals during my first sessions with them.

A question that I often ask is: Why is it so super important to YOU to reach this goal?

This question reveals whether the goal really is super important to the client, whether it is tied to an underlying purpose, or whether it is just one of many untethered, random ideas that the client thinks he or she “should” do. Again, taking a moment to put pen to paper can be useful.

4. Get rid of “should” goals.

Clients who set goals based on another’s criterion often say, “I should want to do this.” Very often, just that statement reveals the very reason they’re sabotaging their own efforts.

Such clients create an inner dictator, and guess what? They rebel against it! This can show up as self-sabotage, procrastination, or worse.

While some “shoulds” are healthy (called contingent shoulds in REBT), other shoulds (called absolute shoulds in REBT) lead to self-defeating behaviors and unhealthy negative emotions.

To help yourself move beyond the absolute shoulds ask: What do I really want?

As you put pen to paper again, repeat this question 10 times. Journaling whatever comes up each time may help you understand what feels most important and powerful for you now.

Then return to your list and imagine your answer to this: How good will it feel when I get what I want?

5. Creating a LIFE of purpose.

When you’re living a life of purpose (what I also call living on-purpose), you’ll begin to see that there’s no point in setting goals that aren’t tied in some way to your greater purpose. Such goals lose steam quickly…while those which are congruent with your values feel alive and vibrant!

One function of coaching and therapy can be to help you clarify what’s important to you and why it’s important.

To clarify your values, ask: What do I value? What do I cherish? What am I most grateful about in my life?

Tying your goals to your values and bigger purpose can help you remember why you’re doing what you’re doing—especially when the going gets tough!