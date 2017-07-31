Lost In The Woodshed

If you heard “Let Hitler be Hitler” what would you think? When you hear folks say, “Let Trump be Trump” what do they mean? Please, do not accuse me of, or think I am comparing Trump to Hitler, because in the clearest terms I can offer, no I am not! I am commenting on how crazy this soundbite actually is. Here I am trying to compose this blog and as soon as I get an idea down, someone else is fired by our president. Anthony Scaramucci, known as the “Mooch” was just days ago brought into the White House job advocating “let Trump be Trump.” He has been fired already. Total chaos from a warped unorganized mind.

This slogan, I believe, is a way to promote Donald Trump as a force of personality. When “Trump is being Trump” he is firing alleged weak incompetents, because only he can make that judgement and only he can do it better. But, never forget, “Trump being Trump” hired that person to begin with. Each hire he takes out to his woodshed speaks to his level of incompetence and poor judgement. Haven’t we seen enough of only he, the most “successful” business person ever, can alone fix everything in America. This is a continuation of the election campaign propaganda. To let “Trump be Trump” in Reality TV may make sense. To let “Trump be Trump” as a businessman may also make some sense, but it is crazy to cuddle this incompetent as-is man-baby as President. Unless of course you want him to fail, more about that later.

Do you remember this one, “When they go low, we go high?” Nope, not going work under current conditions. There now exists a yuge twitter woodshed, where “Bigly” punishes. Hasn’t anyone learned enough yet not to invite this swamp snake into their house because he surely will dump on it. His “D.C.Trumpswamp” is the radioactive foggy bottom obscuring that high view. Consider, only three Republican Senators, only three, voted in defiance to President Chaos and his chaotic health care fiasco.

Trump, still stuck in campaign constipation mode, probably because it has been his only “win,” continues to be haunted by the hallow quality of that win. His continued attacks on Hillary and Obama must be his cortisone rub to subdue chronic soreness. Because he can't claim the popular vote, Bigly is not getting yuge adoration. Trump’s love sponge wiped across the land, peaked at a low saturation point and now can only leak away adherents. To continue his ruse, he must bloat by dragging everyone out to his woodshed for diminishing. Here he can trash folks, fire his first, and even start on his second string team members, one “weak” link at a time, and use traditional non-partisan speaking events of captive audiences to vent and spread the soiled woodshed odor. “Let Trump be Trump.”

We truly are in an altered reality. The President and his minions have camouflaged recognizable landmarks, removed road signs, altered norms of behavior and speech and are worshipping chaos. To survive in D.C. Trumpswamp, you must tell Bigly you love and will follow him, even into the woodshed. I can only hope enough government careerists secreted a few bread crumbs on the roads to eventually guide enough politicos and Trump diehards on a pilgrimage to escape the woodshed and rediscover “going high.”

I keep reading apologetic editorials from the “the journalist class” still holding out hope the president will become presidential. That he will reset. That he will pivot. With each firing the hope sustains for them a moment of hope. At the risk of becoming maligned I am going to stick my neck out and offer a heartfelt admission. I do not want this president to succeed.

I eventually arrived at a similar conclusion during W. Bush’s presidency when the evidence overwhelming led to the despicable conclusion the administration cooked the books on going to war, tortured alleged combatants with impunity and disregard for constitutional and societal norms, coldly turned their nose up during the Katrina disaster, and the President was clueless on how to turn the economy around.

I have no love or respect for the current occupant of the White House and hope with all my heart he fails, fails fast, and falls so hard that he and his “familia” are buried in hundreds of pounds of legal proceedings that their breakfasts can only consist of a down-the-courtroom-corridor-kiosk’s two day old stale cardboard white powder donuts and tar-dark burned scorched hot dripped coffee that came out of an overused filter. Please, keep them tied up in courtroom legal purgatory, and when that ends, fly them to Putin. Once there, “let Trump be Trump.”

How can I or any one else, who has loved, cherished, and idealized the world this country birthed not feel similarly? After how Trump trashed his way thru the campaign, trashed his way to and beyond his inauguration, and slimed, whined and finger-jabbed around at the lowest imaginable level by the end of this past week, degrading and soiling an innocent youthful army of pimpled, salty and onion smelling Jamboree Boy Scouts, along with an army of impeccably sanitized pressed blue uniformed law enforcement types, who he denigrated as well with his sick, sarcastic and angry jocular locker room commentary. And, after again attacking a class of citizens, this time our honored military service personnel for being LGBT.