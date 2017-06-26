“The Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno transformed into a real life hero ― again ― by helping a fan who was suffering from a seizure.

Frank McAlister wrote on Facebook that his son, Ted, experienced the seizure while speaking to the actor and bodybuilder at FanBoy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee over the weekend.

“Mr. Ferrigno touched me on the shoulder and said that Ted was trying to tell him something that he couldn’t understand,” McAlister wrote. “I turned and knew immediately that Ted was having a seizure and I told Mr. Ferrigno what the problem was and I needed to get to him.”

As it turned out, Ted was in good hands.

“I’ve been a sheriff for 12 years,” Ferrigno told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “So I deal with this situation.”

McAlister wrote that the actor took quick action, clearing his booth so Ted could sit, and calling for medics.

“The Incredible Hulk made sure that I had everything that I needed,” McAlister wrote. “When Ted started to come around and started to get up, the Big Man reached down his hand and assisted me as Ted stood.”

He even escorted Ted, McAllister and the EMT to the restroom.

“It’s funny it happened at my table and it’s like, I’m glad it happened here because he was at the right place, knowing that he would be OK,” Ferrigno told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “If it was a strange environment, in the street, he could have died.”

Once medics declared that Ted would be fine, Ferrigno invited him and his father to come back to the booth for another picture.