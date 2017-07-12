Louie Giglio Takes Aim at the Giants in Our Lives in "Goliath Must Fall"

Ever felt frozen in the grip of fear? Rejection? Anger? Whatever challenges we might face, Passion City Church pastor Louie Giglio offers a solution for defeating them all in his newest book, “Goliath Must Fall: Winning the Battle Against Your Giants.”

The book proposes a new perspective on the classic Bible tale of David and Goliath. While often cited as an example of how we can defeat our “giants” like the teenaged shepherd David, Giglio insists that we are not meant to compare ourselves to David, but to compare Jesus to David in the story.

“The Bible is composed of 66 books, but tells one story; and even more than that, it’s all about one name,” Giglio said. “So I had to ask myself, where is Jesus in the story of David and Goliath?”

According to Giglio, seeing Jesus as David is the secret to living free from our own personal giants.

“Jesus is the giant-slayer,” he said. “He came to this earth to take the power and sting out of every giant and he can lead us through what he’s already accomplished to victory, so the best practical thing any of us can do is realize that God’s on our side, and that we don’t have to do it of our own strength.”

Chapter by chapter, Giglio addresses the giants fear, rejection, comfort, anger and addiction found in the narrative of David and Goliath, and he explains why these Goliaths in our own lives must fall.

“God didn’t come to this world so that we could live entangled by giants like fear and worry and addiction and anger,” he said. “God came so that we could live free in his power, but he also should get glory in our lives, so that’s why whatever your giant is, that giant must come down.”