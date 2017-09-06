This 3-Year-Old Boy Dressed As Pennywise Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

“Just wanted to put these out there one more time to explain, this is my mind. Like it’s very rare for me to be able to put my artistic vision out there and it be portrayed correctly. My pictures never really look like I want them to. Don’t get me wrong, i love creepy clowns but my mind isn’t just scary clowns and unsettling images. But the creativity in my head almost feels like it flows off of my fingertips. You can see an image and feel things with it, and I’m proud to say these are perfect, therefore they’re a perfect little glimpse into how I see the world.”