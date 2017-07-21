Following the huge success of Steve Aoki and Tomlinson’s single Just Hold On. Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson drops his second track, “Back To You” since the beginning of One Direction’s hiatus. The smash summer single, co-written by the former boy bander himself features vocals from Bebe Rexha and production from Digital Farm Animal and The Dream Life.

The single is the lead single off his upcoming album which he hopes to have out towards the end of the year or early 2018. But that’s not the only thing that had fans excited, there were the three F-bombs dropped in the pre-chorus throughout the song that showed a more mature side to Tomlinson that he couldn’t reveal while in One Direction.

Listening to the song the first time through, Louies noticed that Tomlinson doesn’t come in until the second verse, allowed Bebe Rexha to open the song.

Tomlinson revealed to BBC, "We recorded a version where I sang first, but you've got to do what's best by the song...With the emotion she gives it, and the way she opens up the song, it always had to be her, really."

Well, claps from all the way here in the United States, Louis! You have successfully snatched my weave.