LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Adam & Jared’s Wedding Shower Is Filled With So Much JOY!

There is so much love present at this couple's wedding shower! Over 50 of their closest friends and family members showed up with gifts to shower them with love… even Adam's 93-year-old Nannie Mary!

For those of you who've been following Adam & Jared's Joy Story, you know how inspiring their love is... you also know that their wedding is just weeks away!! Now, for the first time since the Joy Ride flash mob wedding proposal, Adam & Jared's family and friends have gathered in celebration of their love – this time on a magnificent day for their wedding shower!

"Today's about being with everyone we love," says Adam. "It's awesome and a treat to have everyone in the same place," finishes Jared.

Thanks to their good friends, Flo Pritchard and Cindy Tamburri, Adam & Jared were able to have an unforgettable wedding shower. Volunteering to host and plan the shower, Flo and Cindy were just 2 among the many guests who showed up to support Adam & Jared's next step in their journey.

"Embracing the moment and living in the moment is what today is all about. Living in the moment with these two beautiful people and being part of their journey is such a blessing," Cindy says.

Adam & Jared met Flo & Cindy through their work with JoyRide Cycling Studio and they all hit it off! Not only are they all close friends, but Flo and Cindy organized the whole day by co-hosting, creating all the decorations, and organizing all the amazing food and drinks that made the day so perfect!