LOVE ❤️ IS LOUDER 🔊: QUOTES FOR WHEN YOU'RE AT YOUR LOWEST 🌈 ...

Each year, more than 800,00 people worldwide die by suicide.

It is reported that an average of 94 suicides are carried out daily.

Often, we do not know have the answers to why this happens and it could have been stopped.2

People tend to think that someone who is suicidal is sad.

Here's when quotes for when you're at your lowest can help.

Statistics have shown that individuals who do act upon suicidal feelings are often not sad.

More than 40% of loved ones have said that the person looked or appeared happy.

One way to shed some light upon mental health, including suicide, with it being National Suicide Awareness month, is to listen and reach out if you notice a shift of behavior in someone.

Especially if an individual tells you they want to commit suicide.

Keep these quotes for when you're at your lowest in mind when all seems at lost, whether it is yourself or someone dear to you.

When there is pain, no matter how heavy, there is always and forever hope.

1. "THE TWO MOST IMPORTANT DAYS IN YOUR LIFE ARE THE DAY YOU WERE BORN, AND THE DAY YOU FIND OUT WHY" – MARK TWAIN

2. "WHEN IT IS DARKEST, WE CAN SEE THE STARS" - RALPH WALDO EMERSON

3. "BECAUSE IF YOU KILL YOURSELF, YOU'RE ALSO GOING TO KILL THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE YOU" - UNKNOWN

4. "THE BRAVEST THING I EVER DID WAS CONTINUING MY LIFE WHEN I WANTED TO DIE" – JULIETTE LEWIS

5. "NEVER NEVER GIVE UP" - WINSTON CHURCHILL

6. "TO ANYONE OUT THERE WHO’S HURTING—IT’S NOT A SIGN OF WEAKNESS TO ASK FOR HELP. IT’S A SIGN OF STRENGTH" – BARACK OBAMA

7. "THE WORLD IS A BETTER PLACE WITH YOU IN IT" - UNKNOWN

8. "DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER; SMILE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED" – DR. SEUSS

9. "I HOPE YOU LIVE A LIFE YOU ARE PROUD OF. IF YOU FIND THAT YOU ARE NOT, I HOPE YOU HAVE THE STRENGTH TO START ALL OVER AGAIN" – F. SCOTT FITZGERALD

10. "IF YOUR HEART IS STILL BEATING, GOD IS NOT DONE WITH YOU YET" - DILLON BURROUGHS

11. "IF YOU’RE GOING THROUGH HELL, KEEP GOING" - WINSTON CHURCHILL

Mental health has always been close to my heart for different reasons.

It was not until my junior year in college when I started to look for help.

That is when I found nonprofit groups such as the Jed Foundation, Defeat the Stigma, Love is Louder, To Write Love on Her Arms, and more.

These groups of people have certainly been an inspiration for me, doing amazing things to help spread awareness, as well as defeat the stigmas that can often trigger someone who is suicidal.

Be sure to check out these nonprofit groups to see how you can help:

Defeat the Stigma: facebook.com

Love is Louder: facebook.com

Spreading the Love: facebook.com

To Write Love on Her Arms: facebook.com

Let’s help others self-care, self-love, and conquer whatever it is they want to talk about.