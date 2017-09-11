Love Is Timeless In The New Musical, Brush Strokes.

Love is timeless, but we are not. So, that begs the question: should age stop us from pursuing love?

Let’s face it, there has never been a shortage of love stories in film and theatre, and certainly not in the literary world, but it’s only been in recent years that the subject of late life romance has surfaced. As a population, we are getting older... and living longer! On one hand that’s a great thing, but on the other, it does present some issues. At the core of Brush Strokes’ inventive and very touching tale, is the question of when it’s too late to fall in love and what are the things that may stop us. More importantly, should worrying about money and health keep us from the one thing that defines us as humans? Jim Semmelman, co-author of the book and lyricist of Brush Strokes, a celebrated new musical making its way Off Broadway, helps us understand what Brush Strokes is all about and why they are bringing it Off Broadway. Along with the creative team, Stephen Chinlund (playwright and co-author), Bert Draesel (composer), and new director Bob Kalfin, they have set out to bring this lovely new musical Off Broadway and to a wider range of audiences. Here is what Jim had to say...

Q~ Brush Strokes is a musical about two older artists who fall in love. How do you think this older romance theme will play to audiences and what do you think the conversation will be?

Jim Semmelman: Universally, everyone wants to love and be loved. As human beings we need and desire that connection to another. One is never too old to fall in love. The love among and between older people is rarely portrayed in any media and especially in the theatre and certainly not in musical theatre. Older people experience the same kinds of passions and struggles in their relationships, the same as younger people. It's give and take and compromise and appreciation; it's physical and mental and spiritual. It's scary and challenging and rewarding. Perhaps it's even more challenging to people that are very set in their ways; to be willing to put themselves out there and take a risk.

Q~ Why a granddaughter, Mitzi? Why not just focus on the romance between Eric and Virginia?

Jim Semmelman: A tragic accident forced Virginia, an artist on the cusp of notoriety to give up her career in order to raise her Granddaughter Mitzie. They forge an unbreakable bond of love and trust. Mitzie acts as storyteller and confidante adding a youthful outlook to the love story.

Q~ Almost the entire team behind Brush Strokes is older, well, except you. Does that make a difference? If so, how?

Jim Semmelman: I don't think the challenges are any different for our team than it is for any team of artists. Perhaps the combined life experience is somewhat advantageous as it relates to connections and contacts. Our team is just as hungry as any team would be and perhaps because of advanced age even more focused on seeing this musical come to fruition.

Q~ There seems to be an abundance of older actors who could bring some magic to these two roles. How are you looking to cast this musical and what exactly are you looking for in terms of talent?

Jim Semmelman: The material of Brush Strokes is very intense musically and emotionally. We have come to the conclusion that it is perhaps best to cast actors who are a bit younger than the characters they portray in order to have the energy and stamina to perform the demanding roles 8 times a week. We are very blessed to have found two such actors.

Q~ One of the surprises is that the story is proving to be more appealing to a broader age-range of audiences than anticipated. Tell us about that.

Jim Semmelman: Anyone who has parents or is a parent will relate on some level to the story and messages presented in Brush Strokes. The themes are truly universal and affect us all. Millenials will face challenges from their own parents and/or grandparents. Adult children have decisions to make as it relates to their own parents. Married couples face the challenges of losing a spouse and how they continue on through their lives. We all, unfortunately, experience various tragedies in our lives...it is how we respond to those tragedies and we choose to move past those tragedies that make the difference in our lives. Life is about a series of choices. We make choices every minute of every day of our lives. We can choose to be happy, we can choose to be sad. We can choose to be miserable and a victim and we can choose to see that damn cup half full.

Q~ Where do you see this musical landing? And tell us about your journey so far.

Jim Semmelman: Ideally, we would love to see this musical land off-Broadway and every six months or so bring in a new couple to portray Virginia and Eric and then to tour the show all across the country and eventually internationally as the themes of this musical are truly universal. Brush Strokes started as a straight play called Left Hand, Best Hand and was adapted to it's present musical form. We have had several readings of the musical and after each reading the response has lead us to revise and improve the text. We were accepted to a New York musical theatre festival last Fall where, out of 66 entrees was one of six finalists. WE then had another very successful reading of Brush Strokes at the York Theatre which informed us toward another major revision bringing us to the present version of Brush Strokes which is now ready for a fully realized production. It is an important, passionate, poignant musical that will speak to every audience member at some level. Everyone has a passionate response to Brush Strokes.