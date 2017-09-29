Mary Ann Vecchio is screaming and kneeling next to the body of Kent State University student Jeffrey Miller killed by the Ohio National Guards at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Photo: John Paul Filo, journalist student at Kent State, May 4, 1970. Courtesy Wikipedia.

My criticism of America started in the late 1960s during my studies at the University of Illinois. The heat from the war in Vietnam was spreading steadily all over the country. Listening to my objections to the war, a student said to me: Why don’t you go back to Greece? Love it or leave it.

But can you love a country prosecuting an unjust war? Even killing protesting students at Kent State University? “Love” is too strong for judging countries and war. My ambivalence became protest. I neatly separated the Vietnam War from the United States. I thought the war was bad policy, which Americans were bound to discard.

I made America my new home. The country gave me a free education. Now, in my turn, I wanted to return the favor. I wanted to make the US a better country – with my criticism. Indeed, I believed in the power of the written word.

I got married, became a US citizen, and, in 1979, started working for the US Environmental Protection Agency.

My discoveries of corruption at EPA disturbed me profoundly. The image I had built of the country came crushing down. Nevertheless, my children were born in America. I had to do something about that corruption so I could look straight at my children. I fought corruption by telling the truth. I persisted in my researches. I kept talking to my colleagues for knowledge and wisdom.

My supervisors resented my written reports because they documented danger in the use of pesticides in the United States. I seemed to be challenging their mission of convincing Americans and the world pesticides were “safe.”

This confrontation reached heights and lows. But it did not end until I “retired” from EPA in 2004. Was it worth it? Yes, to some degree. It tested my moral fibber to the utmost. But, certainly, my struggle did not advance my career or raise my salary. On the contrary, it gave me lots of unhappiness. It forced me to view the world from the blurred glasses of one fighting a perpetual war against invisible enemies. The only saving grace of this experience was my writing “Poison Spring” after leaving EPA. If people read this book, they are empowered by knowledge of how the industry is corrupting the government (EPA, the US Department of Agriculture and Congress). Americans then have the opportunity to rebuild their rural traditions: bring to an end the chemical warfare of conventional agriculture; rethink their alternative farming back to the wisdom of the small family farms.

Pesticides and the factory farming they prop up represent a grave vulnerability of America. I am not saying this because of my lingering anger from EPA. No. The problem is straightforward. Pesticides come from chemical warfare agents. Nothing you do with “regulations” and public relations changes their killing nature. Second, agriculture is for raising food, not killing. Do farming in the right way as organic farmers do and you don’t need pesticides. And America needs millions of small family farmers to revitalize rural America and raise good food.

The second vulnerability afflicting America is the imperial itch it inherited from Europe. You could see that clearly in the conduct of the Vietnam War, all the way from the late 1950s to mid-1970s.

First of all, it was a grave error for the US to step in the swamp France created in Southeast Asia. Fear of communism and the paroxysm of the cold war between America, the Soviet Union (Russia) and China probably explain why America so willingly replaced France in Vietnam.

Calling itself an exceptional country, a great power and a superpower added the glue that tied the desperate pieces of savage bombing of Vietnam and inability to embrace black Americans at home. Blacks repeatedly took their anger to the streets and fought fiercely for their civil rights. These tragedies and resistance to the killing fields of Vietnam, especially by the veterans of that war, eventually brought the Vietnam conflict to an end.

The defeat of America in Vietnam did not teach the country to mind its own business. Thinking like a military-industrial complex, America repeated its failing military adventures in Latin America, Persia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. This military hubris explains president Trump trading insults with Kim Jong-un of North Korea – in 2017.

The third weakness of America sprung to life with exceptional force in August and September 2017 when enormously powerful cyclones struck Houston, Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. Suddenly, TV screens filled with images of vast destitution. Countless numbers of Americans wading through contaminated water seeking shelter and begging the government for water, food, and money for survival and for rebuilding their flooded houses.

Puerto Rico, a tropical island that should have been entirely self-reliant, appeared to be in deep collapse. One saw long lines of cars waiting for petroleum; other long lines of people around fountains waiting to fill their plastic bottles with drinking water. Reporters said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had forgotten Puerto Rico; others said FEMA and the military had brought enough food, water, and fuel to the island but the island did not have the means to distribute them.

But why should an island act like a city of skyscrapers? The population of Puerto Rico should be living in villages raising its own food, not concentrated in cities and dependent on the government for handouts.

The present “natural” / human disaster is a warning to America for fundamental changes. Burning petroleum, natural gas and coal is an invitation for even more destructive hurricanes. Move to solar energy and solar agriculture rapidly. Break up large farms for hundreds of new small family farms. Respect wetlands. They tame storms.