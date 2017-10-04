Jesus answered him, “The first of all the commandments is: ‘Hear, O Israel, the LORD our God, the LORD is one. And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ This is the first commandment. And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:29-31

Why are we here? We are here to love our #God and our neighbor, with all our hearts, minds, souls, and strength. I think that’s the reason everyone is here.

Loving your neighbor as yourself is not just something you do when you go to church on Sunday. It’s really easy to love your neighbor at church. We turn and shake hands, we pass the peace, and we greet each other.

Then when we leave #church, everything changes. Our whole attitude is like, “I don’t see people.” We’ve got our headphones on, we’ve got our phones, and we gear our body language to say, “Don’t talk to me.”

We don’t want to have neighbors when we’re outside of church. That’s why the headphones come off when we go to church. In church, we greet each other. In church, we say, “Hey! How are you doing? You look great! This is an awesome day.”

It’s so easy to love our neighbors in #church.

But we have neighbors all around the world, not just in church. We’re asked to love our neighbors everywhere we go, not just in church. We’re asked to do it in our life. We’re asked to do it in our walk. The Bible says that we are to be the aroma of Christ. People should feel #Jesus in us everywhere we go.

Love your neighbor as yourself is as morally clear as I’ll ever get. There is no law against #love!

