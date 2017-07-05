20 Lovely Gifts For Rainbow Babies And Their Parents

One of the most beautiful symbols of healing and love is a rainbow baby.
A rainbow baby is a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss. Just as a beautiful rainbow gives people hope at the end of a frightening storm, a rainbow baby gives parents the hope of life after suffering a terrible loss.
When a family welcomes a new baby after loss, they may commemorate the occasion with products that pay tribute to their child’s rainbow baby status. Keep scrolling for 20 lovely gift ideas for rainbow babies and their parents.
-
1 "I'm the Rainbow" Onesie
-
2 Rainbow Mama Shirt
-
3 "Handpicked for Earth" Onesie
-
4 Rainbow Nursery Art
-
5 Rainbow Baby Hat
-
6 "You're Looking At A Rainbow" Maternity Shirt
-
7 Rainbow Baby Print
-
8 Rainbow Dad Shirt
-
9 Rainbow Baby Outfit
-
10 Rainbow Baby Pregnancy Announcement Sign
-
11 "Rainbow Baby" Onesie
-
-
13 Rainbow Baby Blanket
-
14 Rainbow Baby Pacifier
-
15 "After Every Storm" Bib
-
16 Rainbow Headband
-
17 Rainbow Baby Mommy and Me Outfits
-
18 Rainbow Flower Headband
-
19 "Rainbow Baby"/"Big Sister" Set
-
20 Crochet Teddy Bear Baby Rattle
